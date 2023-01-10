Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ray Charles And Stevie Wonder Announced At Winter Park Playhouse, March 2

This special one-night-only show will be held at The Winter Park Playhouse with the net proceeds going to support The Winter Park Playhouse and its year-round programming

Jan. 10, 2023  

As part of its popular One-Night-Only Series, The Winter Park Playhouse will present a 90-minute evening of Billy Buchanan as Ray and Stevie! on Thursday, March 2,2023 at 7:30 p.m.

This special one-night-only show will be held at The Winter Park Playhouse with the net proceeds going to support The Winter Park Playhouse and its year-round musical programming onstage and out in the community.

Billy Buchanan as Ray and Stevie! is an exciting tribute to two iconic soul legends - Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder. Award-winning entertainer and Legends in Concert performer, Billy Buchanan, brings to life these two famous singers with noteworthy authenticity.

Billy Buchanan delivers an exceptional evening of entertainment with his recreations of the chart toppers and performances of both Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder as he sings and plays the keyboard along with his 6 piece band! Audiences will be clapping their hands and dancing in their seats to many of the biggest hits we all know and love including "Hit The Road Jack,""America The Beautiful,""Georgia On My Mind,""Superstition,""Isn't She Lovely,""Signed, Sealed, Delivered"and many more!

"Billy is absolutely fantastic and realistically brings to life these incredible icons! Get your tickets now before we sell out!"confirms Heather Alexander, Executive Director of The Winter Park Playhouse.

The quarterly One-Night-Only events are very popular and consistently sell out. Tickets for this event go on sale January 13 at 11 a.m. and are $65.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call The Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.




MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. Announced At The Athens Theatre Photo
MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. Announced At The Athens Theatre
Roald Dahl's Matilda not only explores the awe-inspiring powers of magic–but also tells of the innate determination that resides within each and every one of us.  Through education, the kindness of strangers, and our own strong will, it can, at times, be possible for us to change our own destiny. 
Musical Comedy NUNSENSE A-MEN! Announced At Winter Park Playhouse, January 20- February 18 Photo
Musical Comedy NUNSENSE A-MEN! Announced At Winter Park Playhouse, January 20- February 18
The Winter Park Playhouse continues its 20th Anniversary as Central Florida's professional musical theatre with the hilarious Off-Broadway musical comedy hit - Nunsense A-Men! - running January 20 through February 18, 2023 on the theatre's Mainstage. 
Dance Theatre Of Orlando to Present ELEVATE in Spring 2023 Photo
Dance Theatre Of Orlando to Present ELEVATE in Spring 2023
Dance Theatre of Orlando will present Elevate on April 15 & 16, 2023. 
Local Superstar Chase Padgett Adds A New Look And Full Band To Acclaimed 6 GUITARS At Rena Photo
Local Superstar Chase Padgett Adds A New Look And Full Band To Acclaimed 6 GUITARS At Renaissance Theatre Company
Renaissance Theatre Company presents local superstar Chase Padgett's fresh “6 Guitars” at the Ren in Orlando January 6-29, 2023 with a new look and full band.  Seen nearly 700 times for tens of thousands of people across North America, 6 Guitars began in Orlando and will return this month. 

More Hot Stories For You


MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. Announced At The Athens TheatreMATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. Announced At The Athens Theatre
January 6, 2023

Roald Dahl's Matilda not only explores the awe-inspiring powers of magic–but also tells of the innate determination that resides within each and every one of us.  Through education, the kindness of strangers, and our own strong will, it can, at times, be possible for us to change our own destiny. 
Musical Comedy NUNSENSE A-MEN! Announced At Winter Park Playhouse, January 20- February 18Musical Comedy NUNSENSE A-MEN! Announced At Winter Park Playhouse, January 20- February 18
January 5, 2023

The Winter Park Playhouse continues its 20th Anniversary as Central Florida's professional musical theatre with the hilarious Off-Broadway musical comedy hit - Nunsense A-Men! - running January 20 through February 18, 2023 on the theatre's Mainstage. 
Local Superstar Chase Padgett Adds A New Look And Full Band To Acclaimed 6 GUITARS At Renaissance Theatre CompanyLocal Superstar Chase Padgett Adds A New Look And Full Band To Acclaimed 6 GUITARS At Renaissance Theatre Company
January 3, 2023

Renaissance Theatre Company presents local superstar Chase Padgett's fresh “6 Guitars” at the Ren in Orlando January 6-29, 2023 with a new look and full band.  Seen nearly 700 times for tens of thousands of people across North America, 6 Guitars began in Orlando and will return this month. 
Riverside Theatre to Present Stephen Sachs's BAKERSFIELD MIST in JanuaryRiverside Theatre to Present Stephen Sachs's BAKERSFIELD MIST in January
December 29, 2022

Riverside Theatre will present the new comedy-drama by Stephen Sachs, Bakersfield Mist. Bakersfield Mist performs on the Waxlax Stage from January 31 – February 19, 2023.
MAN OF LA MANCHA to be Presented at Riverside Theatre as Part of 50th Anniversary SeasonMAN OF LA MANCHA to be Presented at Riverside Theatre as Part of 50th Anniversary Season
December 28, 2022

Riverside Theatre will celebrate its 50th Anniversary season by presenting the American Classic, Man of La Mancha. Man of La Mancha performs on the Stark Stage from January 3-22, 2023.
share