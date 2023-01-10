Ray Charles And Stevie Wonder Announced At Winter Park Playhouse, March 2

As part of its popular One-Night-Only Series, The Winter Park Playhouse will present a 90-minute evening of Billy Buchanan as Ray and Stevie! on Thursday, March 2,2023 at 7:30 p.m.

This special one-night-only show will be held at The Winter Park Playhouse with the net proceeds going to support The Winter Park Playhouse and its year-round musical programming onstage and out in the community.

Billy Buchanan as Ray and Stevie! is an exciting tribute to two iconic soul legends - Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder. Award-winning entertainer and Legends in Concert performer, Billy Buchanan, brings to life these two famous singers with noteworthy authenticity.

Billy Buchanan delivers an exceptional evening of entertainment with his recreations of the chart toppers and performances of both Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder as he sings and plays the keyboard along with his 6 piece band! Audiences will be clapping their hands and dancing in their seats to many of the biggest hits we all know and love including "Hit The Road Jack,""America The Beautiful,""Georgia On My Mind,""Superstition,""Isn't She Lovely,""Signed, Sealed, Delivered"and many more!

"Billy is absolutely fantastic and realistically brings to life these incredible icons! Get your tickets now before we sell out!"confirms Heather Alexander, Executive Director of The Winter Park Playhouse.

The quarterly One-Night-Only events are very popular and consistently sell out. Tickets for this event go on sale January 13 at 11 a.m. and are $65.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call The Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.