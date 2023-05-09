RAT MAN HAPPY PLACE To Take Stage At Orlando Fringe Theatre Festival

RAT MAN HAPPY PLACE, written and performed by award-winning Orlando theatre maker Bruce Ryan Costella, will play for seven shows only at Hamburger Mary's for the Orlando Fringe Theater Festival!

RAT MAN HAPPY PLACE is a post-apocalyptic theme park play, a hilarious tour through the happiest ruins on earth using only the power of imagination and garbage!

Chock full of interactive storytelling, theme park satire and children's theater for weird adults,

Wed 17th at 7:50p

Thurs 18th at 8:00p

Sun 21 at 4:00p & 7:00p

Wed 24 at 6:30p

Fri 26 at 9:30p

Sun 28 at 7:00p