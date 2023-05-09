RAT MAN HAPPY PLACE To Take Stage At Orlando Fringe Theatre Festival

RAT MAN HAPPY PLACE is a post-apocalyptic theme park play, a hilarious tour through the happiest ruins on earth using only the power of imagination and garbage!

RAT MAN HAPPY PLACE, written and performed by award-winning Orlando theatre maker Bruce Ryan Costella, will play for seven shows only at Hamburger Mary's for the Orlando Fringe Theater Festival!

Chock full of interactive storytelling, theme park satire and children's theater for weird adults,

Wed 17th at 7:50p
Thurs 18th at 8:00p
Sun 21 at 4:00p & 7:00p
Wed 24 at 6:30p
Fri 26 at 9:30p
Sun 28 at 7:00p





Running Man Theatre Company to Present RAP-UNZEL: An Original Rap Musical At The Orlando F Photo
Running Man Theatre Company to Present RAP-UNZEL: An Original Rap Musical At The Orlando Fringe Festival

OCA's Running Man Theatre Company will present RAP-Unzel: An Original Rap Musical that puts a zany twist on the classic fairy tale.

ROCK HARD REVUE Returns To The Stage Saturday Nights At The Dreams Lounge & Bar Photo
ROCK HARD REVUE Returns To The Stage Saturday Nights At The Dreams Lounge & Bar

Ever wonder what it would be like to see a “Magic Mike” style show in real life?  Impressing audiences statewide for over 10 years with its 90-minute, fully costumed and choreographed Vegas-style production, Florida’s #1 male revue show “Rock Hard Revue” returns to the stage this month featuring sexy male performers, all-new themed production numbers, returning favorites, audience participation, live vocals and more.

The King Center for the Performing Arts and Entertainment Events Presents LATE NIGHT Photo
The King Center for the Performing Arts and Entertainment Events Presents LATE NIGHT CATECHISM

The King Center for the Performing Arts and Entertainment Events Presents have announced the Late Nite Catechism - coming to the King Center Studio Theatre later this summer on Saturday, August 5th at 7:30 PM.

Photos: Spend SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Titusville Playhouse Photo
Photos: Spend SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Titusville Playhouse

Take your first look at the beauty & art of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH at the Titusville Playhouse with brand new photos from the production! 


RECOMMENDED FOR YOU