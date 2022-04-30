Pop-Up Escape Room Comes to MEGACON Orlando

Join the exclusive Pop-Up Escape Room HAUNTED HINTS, as they make their thrilling debut at MEGACON Orlando 2022 with "OUT OF THE WOODS, INTO THE FEAR". An Escape Room with TWO Escape Games and ONE haunting good time.

In CATACOMB OF SILENCE: HECATE'S CURSE you'll have 5 minutes to search the catacomb (without talking) and find the last five words of the spell that will help break the silent curse. In CABIN OF CAPTIVITY: CAMP KILATEEN you'll have 5 minutes to search the cabin (without moving) and find the five missing words of the camp motto that will help call the camp counselor to come rescue you.

As an added treat, you'll get a chance to experience a special "petrifying photo opportunity" with monsters from A PETRIFIED FOREST, Central Florida's Premiere Scare Trails. You'll also come face to face with WIZARDS OF COSPLAY, a talented group of pro cosplayers, as they portray victims of the "Camp KilaTeen" slasher.

HAUNTED HINT'S "OUT OF THE WOODS, INTO THE FEAR" is playing May 19-22, 2022 for ONE WEEKEND ONLY at the Orange County Convention Center as part of MEGACON Orlando. Games will operate during convention hours in RM-S330GH. Tickets are $10 per person / per game available online prior to and during MEGACON Orlando at linktree.com/hauntedhints or cash only at the door. Guests must purchase a MEGACON Orlando Ticket separately at https://fanexpohq.com/megaconorlando.