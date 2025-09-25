Pompano Beach Arts Launches 2025 - 2026 Artists in Residence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department will host the launch of its annual Artists in Residence (AiR) Program with its first exhibition on Oct. 3, 2025 at Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA), 41 NE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.



During October thru June, eight artists carefully selected by a distinguished panel of judges, and one AiR alumnus, will participate in this exclusive program at the historic BaCA. Each artist experiences a solo exhibition for one month during the nine month residency.



BaCA houses nine art studios and features three galleries that serve as exhibition and education spaces. During the program the selected artists are provided with their individual studio space to create new work, collaborate with fellow resident artists, and engage with the community.



The "Artist of the Month” exhibition gives them the opportunity to showcase their work and create unique programs and networks while attracting art lovers to BaCA through workshops, performances, and classes. In addition, the artists will also benefit from an array of marketing and business skills workshops to enhance their career paths. RSVP to Rooted in Nature.

This year’s class includes Christina Prezzemolo; Mark Espinoza (JustMark. exe); Georgeta Fondos; Claudette Goico Šernius; Jed-Lee Metayer; Sarah Rocca; Liv Cook; Mikael Semexant and Alumni Artist Louiveste La Croix.

Over the next nine months, these amazing artists will have the opportunity to hone their craft, collaborate and ignite a spark within the South Florida arts community.



At the culmination of the residency, AiR artists will share their new artworks in an exciting group exhibition in June. To stay up to date on the AiR Program and all BaCA has to offer, make sure to follow @bacapompanoarts on Instagram and @Pompano Beach Arts on Facebook.



Meet the AiRs on the night of the City of Pompano's hottest arts and music festival, Old Town Untapped, which opens its Season on Friday, October 3, 2025. The fun continues through June with live music, local DJ, gallery exhibitions, local art vendors, and food trucks. Old Town Untapped takes place 6 - 10 pm and is FREE for all ages to attend. Learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org.



Visit our website to learn more about becoming an AiR.