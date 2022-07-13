Photos: Meet the Cast of Little Radical Theatrics' THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Little Radical Theatrics Inc presents its All Ages Summer Community Theater production of The Addams Family! Check out photos here!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and its every fathers nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family a man her parents have never met. And if that wasntupsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something hes never done before keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesdays normal boyfriend and his parents.



Starring: Noah Clark as Gomez Addams, Giovanna Ciccone as Morticia Addams, Justin Tadros as Uncle Fester, Alyssa Dowling as Wednesday Addams, Macallister Caraccioloas Pugsley Addams, Yinelly Arnold as Grandma Addams, Ryan Bassett as Luch, Alex Christophy as Lucas Beineke, Stephanie Lourenco Viegas as Alice Beineke, Aaron Bray as Mal Beineke, Maddie Caracciolo as Thing, Roman Burgos as Cousin It



Featuring: Amanda Caracciolo, Dafne Cardena, Jesse Dean, Robyn Gleason, Katelynn Harrar, Samantha Hasty, Kenna Higgerson, Christina Kendall, Davis Lindros, Tyler Moylan, Anferny Munoz, Andrew Place, Margaret Place, , Kenny Robinson, Jancarlo Rodriguez, Adison Schenk, Kelsey Trent, Jason True, Emma Turner as The Ancestors



Performances run July 29th at 8 PM, July 30th at 8 PM, July 31st at 3 PM, August 5th at 8 PM, August 6th at 8 PM, and August 7th at 3 PM.