Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre

The production will run through September 24th.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at The Titusville Playhouse Photo 1 Photos: First Look at THE PROM at The Titusville Playhouse
Inner Circle, Bad Boys Of Reggae, to Perform In Orlando Photo 2 Inner Circle, Bad Boys Of Reggae, to Perform In Orlando
Haines City Theatre to Present COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA Photo 3 Haines City Theatre to Present COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA
Space Coast Pride Unveils Details of Pridefest 2023 Photo 4 Space Coast Pride Unveils Details of Pridefest 2023

Haines City Theatre is presenting the William Inge play that inspired the 1952 film of the same name that starred Burt Lancaster and Shirley Booth in her screen debut: Come Back, Little Sheba.

Get a first look at photos below!

Set in the cramped, cluttered Midwestern house of Lola and Doc Delaney, the plot centers on how their life is disrupted by the presence of a boarder named Marie, a college art student with a strong, lustful appetite played by Kirstie Kelly. Dorinda Morrison-Garrard returns to the HCT Stage as the housebound middle-aged Lola who engages in mild flirtations with the milkman and mailman, like the ingratiating coquette she once was. She sees in Marie herself at that age and encourages her pursuit of wealthy Bruce (Kyle Carothers) and muscular Turk, played by newcomer Jeremiah Pyle. 

John E. Durbin portrays Doc, who earns a living as a chiropractor and was forced to abandon a promising medical career when he married a pregnant Lola. She subsequently lost the baby. As a recovering alcoholic, Doc maintains a precarious sobriety by avoiding the past. For him, Marie represents the youth and opportunity he sacrificed, and his eventual realization that she is not as pure and perfect as he imagined sends him back to the bottle and a slow descent into unbridled rage. The title refers to Lola’s missing dog, who remains lost at the play’s end. The cast is rounded out with Krystalyn Drown playing neighbor Mrs. Kaufman, Travis Whirl (making his directorial debut) as the Postman, Andy Scuderi as the Milkman, Lee Matheny as Ed Anderson, and Chris Walsh as Elmo and the messenger.

Shirley Booth (best known as Hazel) won the Tony, NY Drama Critics Award and later the Oscar for Best Actress of The Year for her compelling performance as Lola.

Opening September 8th and running through September 24th on Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM; tickets are available online at Click Here for $20.00 for adults and $17.00 for students.  

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba

Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre
Come Back, Little Sheba




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Creative Loafing Will Celebrate The Tampa Bay Areas Best At Seminole Hard Rock Event Cente Photo
Creative Loafing Will Celebrate The Tampa Bay Area's Best At Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

For the 34th consecutive year, Creative Loafing will celebrate the Tampa Bay area’s best during the annual Best of the Bay where locals cast their vote on their favorite Tampa Bay area people, places, businesses, events, and more. Learn more about the finalists and the event here!

2
THEOED ORLANDO Comes to St. Lukes UMC This Month Photo
THEOED ORLANDO Comes to St. Luke's UMC This Month

An ecumenical speaker series where leaders in the church and the academy share “the talk of their lives” in 20 minutes or less, TheoEd aims to spark conversations that change the way people think about God, religion, and the power of faith to change lives. Learn more about the upcoming series here!

3
DRACULA Comes to CityArts in October Photo
DRACULA Comes to CityArts in October

The lush melodies of Frank Wilhorn underscore Bram Stoker’s literary masterwork in Opera del Sol’s production of Dracula, the Musical is coming to downtown Orlando this October. Learn more about the upcoming production here!

4
Earth, Wind & Fire Will Perform at the King Center in October Photo
Earth, Wind & Fire Will Perform at the King Center in October

Get ready to experience an unforgettable night of music, rhythm, and soul as the legendary musical ensemble Earth, Wind & Fire takes the stage at the King Center for the Performing Arts on October 15, 2023. Learn more about how to see Earth, Wind & Fire at the King Center here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
Athens Theatre (9/22-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins The Musical
Ritz Theater Sanford (10/06-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula
Opera del Sol (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Shoestring Theatre (9/01-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain't Misbehavin'
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (4/10-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boulevard of Bold Dreams
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (10/04-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Frozen JR
Athens Theatre (1/26-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Theater West End (9/07-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Comedy of Errors
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (9/06-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum
Athens Theatre (3/01-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You