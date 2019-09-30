Photo Flash: Inside JOHN AND JEN At The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol

The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) opens the first production of its fourth season with the musical John & Jen, with Music by Andrew Lippa & Lyrics by Tom Greenwald and Book by Lippa and Greenwald.

From secret handshakes to hidden family bonds, this two-person musical presents the question: how can two siblings brought up in the same household become such contrasting adults? John and Jen are always there for each other, but as the country becomes divided over the war in Vietnam, so does the family, and battle lines are drawn between the once-close siblings. From creators Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald, John & Jen is a two person original musical that honors brothers and sisters, as well as parents and children. It is set against the background of a changing America between 1950 and 1990.





