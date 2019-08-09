Photo Flash: Central Florida Community Arts Presents INTO THE WOODS

Central Florida Community Arts is proud to present its annual Broadway Concert Series production, Into The Woods, August 22 & 23, 2019. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, this concert-style production musical is directed by Rob A. Lott and produced by Joshua Vickery through CFCArts, with music direction by Jacob Haines, assistant direction and visual design by Ashley Willsey, choreography by Katherine Rivera.

"Our team avoids doing shows because it's time to do a show, but rather, we choose shows because that particular show's time has come," says director Rob A. Lott. "The themes of Into The Woods are especially poignant right now. It's been fun and rewarding to get our team back together to tell this particular story."

"We have had a lot of fun with this cast and this story, putting it all together. A challenge, for sure - it is Sondheim, after all - but this cast is more than up to the task. While the show is based in fairytales and 'happily ever afters,' it takes a sharp turn in the second act. Act one has the classic moral lessons we learned as children and children need to learn, but act two comes for us, the adults, and challenges us to think more about the things we say and do. After all, children are paying attention."

When the Baker and his wife are visited by the witch, she reveals that a curse she placed on the couple stands between them and the family they yearn for. The couple sets off on a journey into the woods to reverse the curse. Along the way, they encounter Little Red Riding Hood, who is pursued by the ravenous Wolf, Jack (of beanstalk fame) on his own quest for adventure, Cinderella on her way to the King's festival, and two handsome princes chasing after their loves. Though many characters do indeed see their wishes come true, they quickly see how the

consequences of their actions turn out to haunt them in disastrous ways. When a giant wreaks havoc on the village, everyone must band together to save each other and their kingdom - but sacrifices must be made. Featuring an all-star cast, choir, and live orchestra, this concert-style production takes audiences on a journey they won't soon forget.

Into The Woods stars T. Robert Pigott* as The Baker, Laura Hodos* as his wife, Sarah Whittemore* as The Witch, Arthur Rowan* as The Narrator & Mysterious Man, Tamir Hernandez Rosa as Cinderella, Kiernan O'Connor as Little Red Riding Hood, and Cesar De La Rosa as Jack, with John Barnick* as Cinderella's Prince, David Bracamonte* as Rapunzel's Prince, Elina Moon as Rapunzel, Desta Sheridan* as The Stepmother, Danielle Irigoyen as Lucinda, Anneliese Moon as Florinda, Amy Terechnok* as Jack's Mother, David Kelley* as The Wolf, Lee Berman* as Granny & The Giant, Tommy Schwanfelder as The Steward, Christie Curtis as Cinderella's Mother, Sarah Guthrie as Snow White, and Clarissa Moon as Sleeping Beauty. Into The Woods is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. MTIShows.com

The production takes place at 7:30 pm on Thursday, August 22, and Friday, August 23 at Northland Church, a 3,100-seat, state-of-the-art venue, located at 530 Dog Track Road, Longwood, FL, 32750. Tickets start at $10 (when purchased up to 24 hours in advance online - tickets start at $15 at the door). Due to some mature themes, this production is recommended for adults and children age 9 and up. Tickets are now available online at CFCArts.com/IntotheWoods. Proceeds from this production benefit the CFCArts Arts and Education Outreach programs.

* Denotes a member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers, appearing under a special agreement with Actors' Equity Association.





