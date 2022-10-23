Osceola Arts to Present Central Florida Premiere of William Goldman's MISERY

Osceola Arts will present the Central Florida premiere of William Goldman's Misery, a dramatic play based on the novel by Stephen King. Beginning Friday, October 28th this production will run only two weekends, closing on Sunday, November 6th.

Based on the 1990 film of the same name, Misery takes place in the winter of 1987 and tells the story of romance novelist Paul Sheldon who finds himself trapped in a secluded cabin under the care of his self-proclaimed 'Number One Fan,' Annie Wilkes. How will Annie react when she learns her favorite character has been killed off in his unreleased manuscript? And will Paul survive to write again?

Directed by Jeremy Seghers, this 90-minute play was penned by William Goldman, who also wrote the screenplay for the popular film. Misery features a small cast of talented actors, all making their Osceola Arts stage debut. These actors are excited to bring this story and these characters to life on stage.

Tickets start at only $28, with Senior, student and group rates available. Showtimes for Misery are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, November 5th. Osceola Arts will present an American Sign Language interpreted performance on Saturday, November 5th at 2pm. This production has been rated Restricted as it contains adult language and intense violent situations and is recommended for mature audiences only.

For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.