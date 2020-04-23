Orlando Shakes Will Provide Stream of SHOWTIME WITH SHAKESPEARE: A MAGIC TREE HOUSE ADVENTURE to Orange County 4th Graders

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF will provide an on demand video of the company's 2017 production of Showtime With Shakespeare: A Magic Tree House Adventure to all Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) fourth grade students (approx. 15,000 students) with a post-show digital quiz and 'Magic Tree House Alive! Distance Learning Workshop' to be assigned to students with built in video homework for assessment.

"We hope this provides fourth graders and their families a fun and educational outlet in these uncertain times." says Anne Hering, Director of Education, "The award-winning Magic Tree House book series was the basis for this delightful musical production. We received permission for this OCPS view-at-home opportunity because of the author, Mary Pope Osborne's dedication to children and learning while students are away from the classroom and unable to see our productions in person."

The Magic Tree House team created an exciting contemporary musical journey back in time to Elizabethan England where the book series' protagonists, Jack and Annie, meet William Shakespeare himself and help him raise the curtain on his play, A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Our production was filmed in fall 2017 in front of a live audience of students. Contemporary music and relatable characters help introduce young viewers not only to the genius of William Shakespeare - but inspires a love of live theater and hopefully an interest in coming to see a live production at Orlando Shakes when the theater reopens after the health crisis.

Students will be led through a video workshop presented by a theater teaching artist and be able to complete a post-show quiz to assess the educational impact of the experience. Orlando Shakes and OCPS have a long history of collaboration and service to the school and arts community.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You