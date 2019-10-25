Orlando Repertory Theatre and Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children Have Teamed Up

Orlando Repertory Theatre ( REP) and Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children worked together to bring a special visitor - and a lot of laughs - to the rooms of children throughout the Downtown Orlando campus on October 22. Orlando Health Arnold Palmer is a presenting sponsor for the current production of How I Became A Pirate at REP.

Captain Braid Beard is a savvy, larger-than-life pirate decked out in a bright red coat, black buckle shoes, oversized hat complete with a large plumed feather, and of course a long, braided beard. He delighted the children he encountered on his visit, as he interviewed prospective crew members to join his ship, and handed out art supplies to encourage more fun later on.

He began by visiting Orlando Health Arnold Palmer's own life-size pirate ship, Miracle, trying out all the onboard equipment and even playing a salty-dog version of basketball with a few visitors. He was then escorted throughout several floors of the hospital, surprising eager children and families with a bit of unexpected banter. As he left, he reminded his newly inducted crew that as a pirate, they never have to brush their teeth, wear pajamas, or have a bed time!

Seasoned Orlando REP actor, Stephen Pugh, currently portrays Captain Braid Beard onstage for the musical How I Became A Pirate. He was thrilled to use his well-crafted improv skills spending the afternoon interacting with children, staff, and families throughout pre-selected areas of the hospital.

Orlando REP has previously participated in character visits with Orlando Health Arnold Palmer. Most recently, Buddy The Elf from ELF - The Musical enjoyed spreading joy and cheer with patients last December.

How I Became A Pirate is currently running at Orlando REP through November 10, with performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm and 5:30pm. All performances conclude with a meet and greet, where guests can meet Captain Braid Beard and the entire cast for photos. Tickets start at $20, and can be purchased by calling 407.896.7365 or visiting orlandorep.com.

Information on Orlando Health Arnold Palmer can be found at www.arnoldpalmerhospital.com.



