Orlando REP Presents THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

Orlando Repertory Theatre opens the season with a chilling retelling of Washington Irving's classic, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, adapted for the stage by Derek G. Martin and Jesse M. Sullivan. Just in time for Halloween, this production runs October 8 - 31, 2021, and is sponsored in part by the Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program.

The story of the Headless Horseman's hunt of meek Ichabod Crane is a well-known tale in American mythology, originally penned by Washington Irving in 1819. Orlando REP's production shines a unique light - and shadow - onto the haunted adventure with an intimate one-man-performance, starring talented Orlando actor, Stephen Pugh.

Pugh acts as guide and narrator, welcoming the audience to another time and place, and setting the scene for the spookiest of ghost stories. He transforms into multiple characters from the town of Sleepy Hollow, while eerie lighting and animated projections create an immersive and imaginative experience for family audiences. Culminating in the Headless Horseman's pursuit of schoolteacher Ichabod Crane, the production thrills the audience with sights and sounds of Crane's escape through the dark forest.

"It's very intense, very spooky. It gives you the feeling that you're being watched from every corner," remarks director Tara Kromer, on her favorite scene in the production. She goes on to comment that "We are emphasizing the storytelling of Ichabod, and being alone and afraid while pursued" while also making sure that "it won't be too scary for younger audience members."

"What I love about this particular script, is that every character is essential to the story line. It's very much that you are in Sleepy Hollow with these people," says Stephen Pugh, noting that the audience will experience the story as if "this is your history, this is your town."

Director Tara Kromer leads the creative team including scenic designer Cliff Price, costume designer Alexandria Vazquez, lighting designer Vandy Wood, sound designer Anthony Narciso assisted by Anthony Marshall, and props designer Sarah Bender Allen. Stage manager Lily Desenberg is assisted by Michelle Shea.

Tickets to this production, which is approximately 60 minutes in length, are on sale now, and at limited capacity seating. The audience is required to wear masks, while Pugh will be performing unmasked. Performances are October 8 - 31, with matinee and evening offerings. For information on tickets, visit www.orlandorep.com or call 407-896-7365. For information on all COVID safety procedures and policies, please visit www.orlandorep.com/safetyupdates