Orlando Fringe Adds New Member to Its Growing Team

Orlando Fringe announced today the hiring of new members of the Fringe team. As Orlando Fringe continues to grow, more and more people are needed to be able to mount the annual event. Some of the new members of the Fringe team are filling vacant positions while other roles are new to the organization. "It's so exciting to bring these immensely talented people into the Fringe family," said Orlando Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics.

Filling the role of Operations Manager is Melissa Fritzinger. Melissa has been a proud member of the Central Florida theatre community for over ten years and has worked as a production stage manager for Beth Marshall Presents, Orlando Shakes, Orlando Rep, Garden Theatre, Walt Disney World, and SeaWorld. "I'm thrilled to work with the amazing Fringe Team and privileged to be the Operations Manager for the 29th Year of Fringe!" said Melissa.

Jessica Hoehn is taking the position Kids Fringe Producer, which allows Genevieve Bernard, in her new position of Education Coordinator, to oversee the vast array of educational initiatives in the organization. Jessica Hoehn started her professional acting career as a child living in Central Florida. She has worked with children and adults alike at the major theme parks, and she has designed and developed local art summer camps. She continues to perform and direct theatrical productions here locally, all while working in the finance and insurance industry as well. "I feel strongly that the arts are critically important to our youth. I'm excited to expand minds young and old through the Orlando Fringe Festival," said Jessica.

Fringe fans have seen Emily Padden around the Fringe grounds for the past few years as she has traveled from Fringe Festival to Fringe Festival, offering a hand. Emily is currently a house/venue manager hailing from Massachusetts, although she has also lived in New York and Maryland. She will be relocating to Orlando soon, and she says she's "so happy to be with Orlando Fringe as Lawn Support this year (her 5th one!) and can't wait to run around on the lawn with all of you!"

Orlando Fringe announced that they have split the Associate Producer role into two and has split the work between Tempestt Halstead and Ashley Hallenbeck. Tempestt Halstead revels in the world of entertainment being vast and limitless. She has appreciated its gifts from both on the stage and off- finding a home performing in the aerial arts and circus community while also having steadfast love for stage managing, writing, and producing. Tempestt has been on the Orlando Fringe team in various roles for the past two years; as an intern, a bartender, and with ticketing services.

Ashley Hallenbeck is an energetic designer who loves pop culture, theme parks, gardening, and the beach. She currently runs Milk Mart, a local artist and vendor party in The Milk District, and teaches youth digital art classes for Boys and Girls Club, juggling freelance design work on the side. One day, she hopes to run a series of locally-filled sticker vending machines!

Gina Barone has been hired as the new Outdoor Stage Producer. She will be responsible for booking the performers on the festival's free outdoor stage that is expanding from 12 to 13 days next year. The upcoming festival in May will be Gina's third Orlando Fringe Festival; she began as an intern with the production team and is excited to continue to grow within the organization. "I'm looking forward to exercising my passion for the arts and Fringe through the Outdoor Stage.", Gina said.

Melanie Leon was named the new Visual Fringe Producer. Melanie, a local performer who also works in arts management, is elated to be in her new role. She has worked for the Orlando Fringe Festival for the past four years, works at Advent Health, and is CEO of the Improv Network. Vadim Malkin, past Visual Fringe Producer, will continue to be involved along with Anna McCambridge-Thompson and Nick Gissal.

New to the Visual Fringe team are Krystal Rajkowski and Olivia Adkins, who will be sharing the duties of Visual Fringe Associate Producer. Krystal says, "I am thrilled to be joining the team as Visual Fringe Associate Producer!" She originally came to Orlando as a performer for Walt Disney World; she has since transitioned to be a part of the vibrant downtown arts community. She works full-time as the Assistant Box Office Manager at Orlando Shakes.

Olivia Adkins is an artist, actress, and animal lover with a degree in Visual Arts Management from the University of Central Florida. She says," I thrilled to be on the team working to make this year's Visual Fringe the most imaginative yet."





