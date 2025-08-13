Orlando Family Stage Reveals Accessible Performance Dates For 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orlando Family Stage has revealed the the continuation of its accessible performance offerings for the 2025–2026 season, including American Sign Language (ASL)-interpreted, Audio Described, and Relaxed Performances. These performances ensure children and families of all abilities can experience the joy and impact of live theatre in a way that meets their needs.

All performance spaces are wheelchair accessible, with assistive listening devices and sensory-friendly headphones available at every performance. Groups are welcomed at all accessible performance dates, and ASL or Audio Description can also be arranged for select field trip performances.

“Theatre has the power to expand imaginations, build empathy, and spark joy, and every young person deserves access to that experience,” said Jeff Revels, Artistic Director. “That means creating spaces where they can show up fully as themselves: without barriers and without judgment. There's real joy in being included, in knowing that these experiences have been made with you in mind.”

ASL-Interpreted Performances

Live American Sign Language interpretation will be available at one performance of each mainstage production this season, thanks to the generous support of the Kiwanis Club of Orlando. Professional interpreters translate dialogue, music, and sound effects into ASL in real time, creating a fully inclusive experience for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audience members.

Ample research shows that early and meaningful access to ASL strengthens language skills, boosts literacy, and builds social connection. Providing ASL interpretation at performances ensures Deaf and hard-of-hearing children can fully engage with the magic of live theatre and provides opportunities to connect with hearing children.

Audio Described Performances

Audio Described performances are presented in partnership with the Central Florida Audio Description Initiative (CFADI), an organization dedicated to making arts experiences accessible to people who are blind or have low vision. CFADI provides trained audio describers, equipment, and support to arts organizations across the region. During these performances, a trained narrator provides live descriptions of key visual elements like movement, costumes, and settings, delivered through individual earpieces. This allows blind and low vision audience members to fully experience the story unfolding onstage.

“When the students from Lighthouse of Central Florida step into Orlando Family Stage, they aren't just attending a show, they are part of the story,” said Stasha Boyd, founder of the Central Florida Audio Description Initiative “Seeing them laugh and respond at the same time and with the same delight as every other kid in the audience is incredibly moving. In that moment, they aren't an exception; they belong, completely. It's a powerful reminder that when theatre is created with intention and access at its heart, it becomes a place where every child can experience the magic, no matter how they see the world.”

Relaxed Performances

Relaxed Performances are designed for children and families who benefit from sensory-adjusted experiences. These shows feature modified lighting, a welcoming environment where movement and vocalizations are expected, and the ability to come and go as needed. This season's Relaxed Performances continue our open-door policy, offering a safe and flexible space where all families can experience the joy of live theatre.

2025–2026 Accessible Performance Schedule

ASL-Interpreted Performances (Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Orlando):

Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! - September 13 at 3 p.m.

Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium - October 11 at 2 p.m.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage - December 6 at 2 p.m.

Tiara's Hat Parade - February 15 at 2 p.m.

Lilly and the Pirates The Musical - March 14 at 2 p.m.

Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo TYA - April 18 at 2 p.m.

Audio Described Performances (In partnership with CFADI // Sponsorship Available):

Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! - September 20 at 3 p.m.

Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium - October 18 at 2 p.m.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage - December 13 at 2 p.m.

Tiara's Hat Parade - February 14 at 2 p.m.

Lilly and the Pirates The Musical - March 7 at 2 p.m.

Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo TYA - April 25 at 2 p.m.

Relaxed Performances (Sponsorship Available):

Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! - September 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium - October 5 at 4:30 p.m.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage - December 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Tiara's Hat Parade - February 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Lilly and the Pirates The Musical - March 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo TYA - April 12 at 10:30 a.m.