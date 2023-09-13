Opera Orlando Reveals 2023-24 All For Art season

After a competitive and nation-wide search, Opera Orlando has announced four talented singers will join the Company’s Studio Artists program for the 2023-24 All for Art season. Opera Orlando Studio Artists perform in both MainStage and On the Town productions while also engaging with the Central Florida community through in-school programs, retirement center concerts, and outreach events. Additionally, the singers receive acting, movement and vocal training, and work with special guest artists in masterclass settings. The program is designed to provide these young professionals with the opportunity to receive real world experience and training to help propel their operatic careers.

“The singers accepted into this residency are truly an extension of the Opera Orlando family,” says program director and education director Sarah Purser. “Our program provides talented young artists the opportunity to hone their craft and learn skills that will serve them throughout their professional careers. They not only perform roles on stage, but spread the joy of opera throughout our Central Florida community.” 

The 2023-24 Studio Artists will be featured in a number of concerts and events this Fall including the Company’s Season Sparkler event, Young People’s Concerts presented by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, and a touring production of the family friendly Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World with performances in Orange and Osceola county  elementary schools along with performances open to the public on November 10 and 18. The Studio Artists will also perform “opera preview” programs in local high schools and present concerts at several retirement centers across Central Florida, as well as be participating in Masterclass with the Maestro with Tosca guest conductor Eiki Isomura on Saturday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church. This event is free and open to the public. Email Info@OperaOrlando.org for more information and to RSVP. 




