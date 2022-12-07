New Generation Theatrical Announces 2023 Season with Slate of Seven Shows

New Generation Theatrical, an Orlando-based non-profit that supports the theatrical arts, has announced its 2023 Season with a slate of seven shows, including two original productions written and directed by New Generation Theatrical producer Michael Knight. In addition, in January, New Generation Theatrical will present a preseason run of last season's sold-out show, Gothic Manor.

"The momentum generated during our inaugural season continues into 2023 with six remarkable shows plus our second annual benefit concert," said New Generation Theatrical Founder Aaron Safer. "We are incredibly proud of what we accomplished in 2022. We firmly believe that when artists are given support safe place in which to practice their craft, the result is high-quality, innovative productions."

The New Generation Theatrical 2023 Season

The Addams Family

February 23 - March 11 Inside the Fashion Square Mall

Directed by Nicole Visco

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, The Addams Family features an original story, and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Jesus: Origins

April 13 - 23 The Abbey

Written and Directed by Michael Knight

Spiderman. Luke Skywalker. Jesus Christ? Told in the style of a classic superhero origin story, immerse yourself in the lost years of Jesus as he learns to master his supernatural powers in this world premiere on stage action/comedy. Before he can save humanity... he must discover himself. Intended for mature audiences only.

Twelfth Night or What You Will

June 8 - 18 Orlando Rep - Black Box Theatre

Directed by Nicole Visco and Lauren Culver

A night of classic RomCom shenanigans is in store as the cast navigates one of Shakespeare's most chaotic comedies. In Twelfth Night or What You Will, days and nights are spent falling desperately in and out of love, pulling outrageous practical jokes, jamming to 2000s bangers and having a riotously good time. This romp of a show plays on many of the themes that have made Shakespeare's work echo through the ages: mistaken identity, practical jokes, the pious versus the ridiculous, friendship, revelry and, of course, the power and playfulness of love.

Spring Awakening Benefit Concert

July 23 - 24 The Abbey

Directed by Aaron Safer and Michael Knight

Join us as we rock out to reimagined versions of the incredible Tony award-winning songs from Spring Awakening. Re-imagined reflecting the styles of Rock, Jazz, R&B and more, the audience will experience these as if they were brand new. One hundred percent of the net proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Planned Parenthood.

Significant Other

August 4 - 12 Orlando Rep - Black Box Theatre

Directed by Alexander Mrazek

Jordan Berman would love to be in love, but that's easier said than done. Until he meets Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. But as singles' nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do.

Next to Normal

September 21 - October 1 The Abbey

Directed by Shonn McCloud

Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

Gothic Tavern: The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow

November 9 - 19 Orlando Rep - Black Box Theatre

Written and Directed by Michael Knight

From a luxurious manor to the New England countryside, get Gothic with us again as more legends lurk in every corner, waiting to be uncovered. In the Village of Sleepy Hollow, ghosts of war gallop through the night...searching for heads. Guests will enter the village's Colonial Tavern to have a drink with some of history's well-known characters in this spooky night of spirits, haunts...and laughs. People losing their heads can be funny, right? Guests who loved Gothic Manor, in all its spooky glory, can now have a drink at the Gothic Tavern: The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow

Due to popular demand, New Generation Theatrical is presenting again the critically acclaimed original play Gothic Manor as a pre-season production from January 10-15 at The Abbey. Written and directed by Michael Knight, the production invites guests to a lavish evening in the ballroom of a Victorian-era manor as they step into the past with this immersive, intoxicating experience. The candlelight flickers as the hosts guide guests into the discovery of the unknown. Is it science or the occult that everyone plays with... or maybe a little bit of both? Awaken the senses as guests are provided with the very elixirs they need to transcend this world, engage with spirits both drinkable and otherworldly... and laugh? Did we mention this is a comedy?

During its premiere season, New Generation Theatrical presented seven critically acclaimed productions, including musicals, original plays, and plays in intimate theater settings with ticket prices ranging from $15-$65, to remove budget as a barrier to experiencing live theater. Additionally, through their seven shows, New Generation Theatrical:

Employed over 125 actors, technicians and production team members

Paid everyone a minimum of $20 per hour

Provided workers compensation insurance

Began an at-home rehearsal pay initiative to support the work the actors do at home to prepare for their roles

Paid more than $300,000 to artists, technicians and designers to create theatre for the Orlando community with a clear ethical stance to support everyone through every production

Raised more than $4,000 for charities Moms Demand Action and One Orlando Alliance through its Heathers The Musical - A Fundraising Concert Event production

More information about all New Generation Theatrical shows and tickets can be found here.