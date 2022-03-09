Mounts Botanical Garden Spotlights Nature POP! Artist Sean Kenney

Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden hosted two days (March 2-3) of special events and guided tours spotlighting Sean Kenney, the artist behind the popular exhibition Nature POP!, who was visiting from his home in the Netherlands. Mounts welcomed over 300 distinguished sponsors, members, elementary school students, elected officials, and representatives from three countywide organizations: the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Discover the Palm Beaches, and the Palm Beach County Tourism Development Council.

Making its Florida debut at Mounts through May 1, the exhibition features over 40 sculptures made from more than 800,000 LEGO pieces. It explores the beauty of nature through highly stylized, colorful displays that stand in striking contrast with their surroundings. Produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Nature POP! blends art, science, and innovation in the display of these sculptures. Each sculpture's site placement was carefully curated and the surrounding landscaping designed and installed by the Mounts Botanical Horticulture Team.

Lead Sponsor for Nature POP! is Hanley Foundation. Select sculptures and murals are sponsored by Renée Rotta, Lewis Pollack and Iggy; Zimmerman Tree Service; TD Bank; Braman Motorcars-Club Braman; and an anonymous donor.

With a mission to inspire and educate through nature, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden. Visitors to this 16-acre tropical oasis will see an acclaimed collection of 25 unique garden areas containing more than 5,000 species of tropical and sub-tropical plants, including Florida natives, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, roses, cactus, bromeliads and much more. Mounts Botanical Garden is part of the Palm Beach County Cooperative Extension Department, in partnership with the University of Florida and the non-profit Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden. This project is sponsored in part by The Board of County Commissioners, the Tourist Development Council, and the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County. Mounts Botanical is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.mounts.org.