Megan Reinking to Perform at BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS Cabaret Series in March

After a sold-out debut performance with the Broadway Bradshaws, Hyatt Regency Orlando's new Broadway on The Rocks cabaret series continues on Saturday March 4th with stage, film and TV's Megan Reinking.

Megan's Broadway credits include HAIR, The People in the Picture, Lestat and Dracula the Musical. She has also appeared in regional productions of The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, Million Dollar Quartet and Bye Bye Birdie. Her television work includes HBO's Boardwalk Empire and Law and Order SVU.

During her one-hour show, Megan will share songs and stories, accompanied by pianist John R. Mason. On Friday March 31st, the cabaret series welcomes Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live). Tickets are available on EventBrite, with $45 for bar seating and $55 for table seating. Admission includes guaranteed seating, a set menu of light bites, welcome cocktail and one-hour performance.

Broadway on The Rocks takes place in Hyatt Regency Orlando's just-renovated Rocks Lounge. The AAA Four Diamond resort recently unveiled Rocks' brand-new design, featuring an updated, modern color palette, new banquettes and lounge chair seating. The reimagining is part of an $8 million food & beverage renovation project that culminated earlier in February with the opening of brand-new social and entertainment lounge Descend 21.

Performances begin at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. To purchase tickets, please visit EventBrite.

