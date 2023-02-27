Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Megan Reinking to Perform at BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS Cabaret Series in March

Megan Reinking to Perform at BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS Cabaret Series in March

Megan’s Broadway credits include HAIR, The People in the Picture, Lestat and Dracula the Musical.

Feb. 27, 2023  

After a sold-out debut performance with the Broadway Bradshaws, Hyatt Regency Orlando's new Broadway on The Rocks cabaret series continues on Saturday March 4th with stage, film and TV's Megan Reinking.

Megan's Broadway credits include HAIR, The People in the Picture, Lestat and Dracula the Musical. She has also appeared in regional productions of The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, Million Dollar Quartet and Bye Bye Birdie. Her television work includes HBO's Boardwalk Empire and Law and Order SVU.

During her one-hour show, Megan will share songs and stories, accompanied by pianist John R. Mason. On Friday March 31st, the cabaret series welcomes Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live). Tickets are available on EventBrite, with $45 for bar seating and $55 for table seating. Admission includes guaranteed seating, a set menu of light bites, welcome cocktail and one-hour performance.

Broadway on The Rocks takes place in Hyatt Regency Orlando's just-renovated Rocks Lounge. The AAA Four Diamond resort recently unveiled Rocks' brand-new design, featuring an updated, modern color palette, new banquettes and lounge chair seating. The reimagining is part of an $8 million food & beverage renovation project that culminated earlier in February with the opening of brand-new social and entertainment lounge Descend 21.

Performances begin at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. To purchase tickets, please visit EventBrite.

About Hyatt Regency Orlando

Located in the heart of Orlando's International Drive area and directly connected to the Orange County Convention Center by three overhead walkways, Hyatt Regency Orlando is an award-winning resort with unparalleled leisure, event and convention facilities. With 1,641 guestrooms and 315,000 square feet of recently renovated meeting space, Hyatt Regency Orlando is the brand's largest convention hotel in the United States. Outdoor features include two spectacular pools, a waterslide, cascading waterfall and private cabanas. Relaxation awaits at The Spa, the hotel's 22,000 square-foot, full service spa and hair salon. An 8,000 square-foot StayFitTM Fitness Center offers spinning and over 50 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment. Dining options include B-Line Diner, Coconuts Poolside Grill, Descend 21, Fiorenzo Italian Steakhouse, In-Room Dining, Rocks Lounge and a 24-hour grab and go Market. For more information and reservations, call 407-284-1234 or visit www.orlando.regency.hyatt.com.

 




Dr. Phillips Center Welcomed 15,000 Middle Schoolers For 6th & Jazz Program Photo
Dr. Phillips Center Welcomed 15,000 Middle Schoolers For 6th & Jazz Program
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts education program, 6th & Jazz, returned to in-person performances in Walt Disney Theater this week. Fifteen thousand 6th graders from Orange County Public Schools attended the interactive jazz history and influences program and were introduced to the works of jazz legends such as Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and more.
Little Radical Theatrics Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR At The Mandell Studio Theater At Photo
Little Radical Theatrics Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR At The Mandell Studio Theater At Orlando Shakes
Little Radical Theatrics will present Jesus Christ Superstar directed and designed by Travis Eaton, musical direction by Nishaa Johnson, choreographed by Shawn Lowe, stage managed and assistant directed by Jonathan Barreto, produced by Fatima Viegas.
L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison & More From A STRANGE LOOP to Take Part in CFCArts Photo
L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison & More From A STRANGE LOOP to Take Part in CFCArts Benefit
Central Florida Community Arts will present a special evening with actors from the Tony Award-winning show, A Strange Loop.
Eight Distinguished Honorees Announced For Diversity Honors Photo
Eight Distinguished Honorees Announced For Diversity Honors
Diversity Honors, the globally renowned celebration that benefits Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park,  exclusively hosted by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, will take center stage again, on Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. to recognize those who are transforming lives by living authentically and advancing inclusiveness.

More Hot Stories For You


Megan Reinking to Perform at BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS Cabaret Series in MarchMegan Reinking to Perform at BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS Cabaret Series in March
February 27, 2023

After a sold-out debut performance with the Broadway Bradshaws, Hyatt Regency Orlando’s new Broadway on The Rocks cabaret series continues on Saturday March 4th with stage, film and TV’s Megan Reinking.
Tickets On Sale Now for CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE 20th Anniversary at the King CenterTickets On Sale Now for CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE 20th Anniversary at the King Center
February 27, 2023

This year marks the 20th year of Classic Albums Live at the King Center and individual show tickets to each of the upcoming six Classic Albums Live events planned for this summer are on sale now!
Dr. Phillips Center Welcomed 15,000 Middle Schoolers For 6th & Jazz ProgramDr. Phillips Center Welcomed 15,000 Middle Schoolers For 6th & Jazz Program
February 24, 2023

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts education program, 6th & Jazz, returned to in-person performances in Walt Disney Theater this week. Fifteen thousand 6th graders from Orange County Public Schools attended the interactive jazz history and influences program and were introduced to the works of jazz legends such as Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and more.
Little Radical Theatrics Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR At The Mandell Studio Theater At Orlando ShakesLittle Radical Theatrics Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR At The Mandell Studio Theater At Orlando Shakes
February 24, 2023

Little Radical Theatrics will present Jesus Christ Superstar directed and designed by Travis Eaton, musical direction by Nishaa Johnson, choreographed by Shawn Lowe, stage managed and assistant directed by Jonathan Barreto, produced by Fatima Viegas.
L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison & More From A STRANGE LOOP to Take Part in CFCArts BenefitL Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison & More From A STRANGE LOOP to Take Part in CFCArts Benefit
February 24, 2023

Central Florida Community Arts will present a special evening with actors from the Tony Award-winning show, A Strange Loop.
share