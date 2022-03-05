Marshall Ellis Dance School Student Offered Contract

The Marshall Ellis Dance School prides itself on offering classes and programs to develop well-rounded dancers, artists, and performers, and a longtime student of the school's daytime homeschool training program is proving just that.

Victoria Salisbury, a 16-year-old Elite Training Program student, has been offered a contract and will be performing in the Orlando Repertory Theatre's upcoming production of Disney's Freaky Friday The Musical (One-Act Edition). Salisbury has been training at the Marshall Ellis Dance School since she was 10 years old.

"I started dancing when I was two years old and I fell in love with it," Salisbury said. "I feel that being at Marshall Ellis Dance School has really helped spark my passion, especially by working closely with all the teachers-they support me so much."

The Elite Training Program provides comprehensive dance training for students in pursuit of a professional career in the performing arts. Under the direction of Marshall Ellis and Program Director Lauren Richardson, the program provides a personal, unique, versatile, and positive training experience.

Ellis opened the Marshall Ellis Dance School in 2014 with the ME Performing Arts Center and has since expanded to the Dr. Phillips area with the Marshall Ellis Dance School at Dr. Phillips. Initially founding ME Dance, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit organization with the goal of enriching the Central Florida arts community, in 2011, Ellis has been providing training and performing opportunities for student and professional performing artists for the last decade.

"I want to create something that can one day outlive me," Ellis said. "That's why I'm always looking for new opportunities and offering a variety of programs for dancers, so that they can expand their training. Seeing Victoria go on to pursue this contract is exciting and shows the combination of a student's hard work and the Elite Training Program's education."

Aside from the Elite Training Program, the Marshall Ellis Dance School offers students ample performing opportunities through various youth ensembles (ME Ballet Company, Studio Company, and OTown Taps), competition teams (TeamME) and professional apprenticeship opportunities (Dance Theatre of Orlando). The renowned faculty of the school ensure students gain more than just dance technique from these programs, such as lessons and memories.

"The most important lesson I've learned is not just working hard, but working smart," Salisbury said. "My favorite memory was being able to do our performance last year in May; I felt so connected with everyone. We were all together in one space, just dancing and having fun."

Salisbury can currently be seen as Mary Phagan in the Garden Theatre's production of Parade, running from February 25 through March 13. Orlando REP's production of Disney's Freaky Friday The Musical (One-Act Edition) runs from April 1 through May 8 and Salisbury is looking forward to this step toward her long-term goals.

"My biggest goal is to be on Broadway dancing and singing," Salisbury said. "That's number one."

Salisbury joins a list of Marshall Ellis Dance School alumni and students who have received professional contracts, collegiate acceptances, and performing opportunities. The latest of these being Megan Savard, who recently accepted an Equity Dancer position with Walt Disney World to open "Mickey's Magical Friendship Faire" as part of the resort's 50th Anniversary. Savard has trained at the Marshall Ellis Dance School for 7 years, is a company member of Dance Theatre of Orlando, and just completed her rookie year for the Jacksonville Roar, the cheerleading squad of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.

For more information on the Marshall Ellis Dance School or the Elite Training Program, visit the school's website: https://www.marshallellisdanceschool.com/.