MEAN GIRLS, THE LION KING & More Set for Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 24/25 Broadway in Orlando Season

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has unveiled the lineup for the 24/25 AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando season. The dynamic 11-show lineup in Walt Disney Theater features the return of three blockbuster musicals Disney’s The Lion King, THE BOOK OF MORMON and Mean Girls, along with Broadway sensations, Cher and MAMMA MIA! and the Orlando debuts of Girl From The North Country, Some Like it Hot, A Beautiful Noise, Shucked, MJ The Musical and STOMP.



Since opening in 2014, the arts center has become one of the top Broadway markets in the country and it is the breathtaking Walt Disney Theater that has been the home to Broadway for the past eight seasons.



If you are an AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando subscriber, renewals begin at 11 a.m. Join the waitlist at BroadwayinOrlando.com to be among the first to know when new subscriptions go on sale.



Show Descriptions:



About Girl From The North Country – Sept. 24-29, 2024

Girl From The North Country is the Tony Award-winning musical set in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota, where we meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. This production is a vividly human experience brought to life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians. Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”



About THE BOOK OF MORMON – Oct. 22-27, 2024

THE BOOK OF MORMON is a nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.



About The Cher Show – Nov. 12-17, 2024

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award -winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!



About Some Like it Hot – Dec. 17-22, 2024

Some Like it Hot is a four-time Tony Award winner, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and Grammy Winner for Best Musical Theater Album. Set against Prohibition-era Chicago when everyone was thirsty for a little excitement, two musicians are forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters watching their every move, they catch a cross-country train for the life-changing trip of a lifetime. From the set design to the wig styles, the Broadway musical creates a richly detailed vision of the 1920s and ’30s with a captivating union of heart and laughs, song and dance. Some Like It Hot was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League and the Outer Critics Circle. Featuring music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, a book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin and stellar direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.



About MAMMA MIA! – Jan. 14-26, 2025

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.





About A Beautiful Noise – Feb. 4-9, 2025

The untold true story of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-busting, show-stopping, award-winning American icon. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America. Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.



About MJ The Musical – March 4-16, 2025

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Orlando as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its Florida premiere at the Dr. Phillips Center in March 2025.



About Mean Girls – March 28-30, 2025

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is an incredibly entertaining hit musical from award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blond) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Don’t be fooled by the pink! Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing could prepare her for the primal ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



About Disney’s The Lion King – April 23 - May 18, 2025

On Broadway since 1997, there is simply nothing else like Disney’s The Lion King. Join more than 100 million people around the world and experience the entire Serengeti come to life as never before with awe-inspiring visual artistry, unforgettable music and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Disney’s The Lion King is born from one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. Also featuring the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music including “Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” and “Hakuna Matata,” crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.



About STOMP – June 6-7, 2025

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, startlingly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. Created in 1991 by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, the international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards including an Olivier Award for Best Choreography and Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience. This worldwide phenomenon has performed in over 350 cities in 36 countries, picking up numerous rave reviews along the way and securing several appearances on national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. See what all the noise is about.



About SHUCKED – June 24-29, 2025

SHUCKED is a Tony Award–winning musical comedy. And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater. SHUCKED is recommended for ages 10+. SHUCKED contains adult themes, moments of adult language and a harvest of corny innuendo.

