Laurie Berkner Brings GREATEST HITS Concert to Orlando in March

Children's musician Laurie Berkner will bring her "Greatest Hits" solo concert to Central Florida families on Saturday, March 2 at 4:00 p.m. at The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando, Florida.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back to Orlando!," says Laurie Berkner. "I will be bringing my own special kind of musical magic to this wonderful place already filled with so much joy for kids and families. I can’t wait to swim like fish, jump like chipmunks, and march like dinosaurs together!"

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning more than 25 years in the entertainment industry, including "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump," along with such well-loved hits as "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and "Pig On Her Head." Laurie will showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance, including a couple of brand new ones! Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

About Laurie Berkner:

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie’s songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children’s music world.” As a leader and innovator in children’s music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network’s Jack’s Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV. The Laurie Berkner Band's YouTube channel has received more than 350 million views.

Throughout 2024, Laurie celebrates the 25th anniversary of her third album, Victor Vito. A fully remastered, 25th anniversary special edition of the album will be released on June 7, 2024.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has also written the music and lyrics for three children's musicals originally produced Off-Broadway by New York City Children’s Theater and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." Entertainment Weekly praised Laurie's music as as "kids'-music alchemy at its finest." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”