LaChanze To Perform At Renaissance Theatre Company in June

Renaissance Theatre Company will present an evening of music and community with Broadway's LaChanze. LaChanze will perform a solo cabaret at Renaissance Theatre Company, continuing the Ren's exciting mission to bring world-class theatrical talent to Central Florida.

Audiences will be treated to a dazzling performance that celebrates highlights from LaChanze's illustrious stage career. A Florida native, LaChanze grew up in St. Augustine before studying theatre, dance, voice, and acting at the University of the Arts. Her Broadway journey began with Uptown…It's Hot!, followed by a breakout role in the original production of Once On This Island, where she originated the role of Ti Moune and earned her first Tony nomination. She later captivated audiences as Celie in the 2005 Broadway production of The Color Purple, a role that earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Just last Sunday, LaChanze won her fourth Tony Award as Producer of Purpose, which won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Play. LaChanze is thrilled to be returning to her home state to connect with the local theatre community. “Performing is always a joy, but getting to perform for Florida audiences brings a warm welcome and a special kind of energy,” said LaChanze of her upcoming Orlando performance.

This exciting evening will also feature Renaissance Theatre Company's live house band, and the evening is also sponsored by Harold and Rosy Mills from the William Daniel Mills Theatre Company and Florida Theatrical Association.

One goal of the evening is to help raise necessary funds for Renaissance Theatre Company. “We'll always celebrate the incredible local talent we have here in Orlando,” said Donald Rupe, co-founder of The Ren. “But we're also thrilled to continue introducing nationally recognized performers like LaChanze to our audiences.” He continues, “Now in our fourth year, The Ren is reaching a new age in our development, and we're shifting to a more concentrated effort toward fundraising. In addition to being an incredible evening of music with LaChanze, we're also hoping to raise some funds to help us continue our mission.”

Since opening its doors in 2021, Renaissance Theatre Company has become known for its bold, boundary-pushing productions and commitment to community values—fair pay for artists, environmental sustainability, and diversity. Immersive experiences like Nosferatu and 54 have cemented the Ren's unique style. In 2024, the Ren produced two productions Off-Broadway in NYC, including one production which earned a Drama Desk nomination for Choreography. Recent celebrities that the Ren has brought to Orlando include Laura Bell Bundy (Tony nominated actor from Legally Blonde on Broadway), Natalie Weiss, and drag superstars including Kennedy Davenport. Additionally, RuPaul's Drag Race legend Alyssa Edwards on June 28th this month.

Located in the heart of Orlando, The Ren is redefining the local arts scene by making high-caliber entertainment accessible to all. A number of $20 Discount Tickets will be available for LaChanze, and General Admission prices start at just $30, with upper level ticketing options available from there. Musical Mondays Live Presents LaChanze is June 30th at 8:00 PM.

