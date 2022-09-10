Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
King Center to Present CHICAGO Tour in October

King Center to Present CHICAGO Tour in October

This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES and will take the stage October 13â€“14, 2022.

Register for Orlando News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 10, 2022 Â 

The American Theatre Guild is pleased to present the 25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES and will take the stage October 13-14, 2022.

Tickets to CHICAGO start at $45 and can be purchased at BroadwayAtTheKingCenter.com, KingCenter.com or by calling 321-242-2219. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, October 13, 2022 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 14, 2022 7:30 p.m.

CHICAGO is BACK IN TOWN and after 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down!

There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony AwardsÂ®, 2 Olivier Awards, a GrammyÂ®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate the 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

For Casting, Tour Dates and more CHICAGO information: www.ChicagoOnTour.com

Staging the Future

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower the members of our communities. Staging the Future enables students and underserved community members the ability to experience live theatre and provides access to education opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of The American Theatre Guild season members and donors.

The American Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in

15 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Eugene, OR; Honolulu, HI; Kansas City, MO; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater in order to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN to Open Osceola Arts 62nd SeasonYOUNG FRANKENSTEIN to Open Osceola Arts 62nd Season
September 10, 2022

Osceola Arts will celebrate its 62nd season of theatre when it opens its doors for the 2022-2023 theatre season later this month. Beginning Friday, September 16th, and running through Sunday, October 2ndÂ Mel Brooksâ€™ Young FrankensteinÂ will be live on the Osceola Arts Main Stage.Â 
King Center to Present CHICAGO Tour in OctoberKing Center to Present CHICAGO Tour in October
September 10, 2022

The American Theatre Guild is pleased to present the 25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES and will take the stage October 13â€“14, 2022.
Single Tickets to All Five Broadway at the King Center Series Shows Available This Week
September 7, 2022

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to all five engagements in the 22â€“23 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES will go on sale online Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. All engagements will be held at the Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts.Â 
Renaissance Theatre Company Presents The Return Of NOSFERATU, September 23- October 31Renaissance Theatre Company Presents The Return Of NOSFERATU, September 23- October 31
September 6, 2022

Renaissance Theatre Company presents the return of â€œNosferatu'Â September 23-October 31, 2022 at the Ren in Orlando. Â 
Photos: First Look At SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE At Theater On The EdgePhotos: First Look At SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE At Theater On The Edge
September 6, 2022

TOTE is re-staging Ralph Papeâ€™s Comedy-DramaÂ Say Goodnight, GracieÂ for a full second run, opening September 17thÂ and running through October 30th.Â See photos of the cast in action.