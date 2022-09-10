King Center to Present CHICAGO Tour in October

The American Theatre Guild is pleased to present the 25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES and will take the stage October 13-14, 2022.

Tickets to CHICAGO start at $45 and can be purchased at BroadwayAtTheKingCenter.com, KingCenter.com or by calling 321-242-2219. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, October 13, 2022 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 14, 2022 7:30 p.m.

CHICAGO is BACK IN TOWN and after 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down!

There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony AwardsÂ®, 2 Olivier Awards, a GrammyÂ®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate the 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

For Casting, Tour Dates and more CHICAGO information: www.ChicagoOnTour.com

Staging the Future

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower the members of our communities. Staging the Future enables students and underserved community members the ability to experience live theatre and provides access to education opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of The American Theatre Guild season members and donors.

The American Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in

15 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Eugene, OR; Honolulu, HI; Kansas City, MO; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater in order to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel