'Jim Helsinger 30th Anniversary Celebration Day' Honors Three Decades of Leadership at Orlando Shakes

In a special citywide proclamation, the City of Orlando has officially declared June 2, 2025, as “Jim Helsinger 30th Anniversary Celebration Day”, honoring Orlando Shakes’ Artistic Director for three decades of visionary leadership and artistic excellence.

Appointed Artistic Director in 1995, Jim Helsinger has become a cornerstone of the Central Florida arts community, directing and producing over 256 mainstage productions at Orlando Shakes, including his own celebrated adaptations of A Christmas Carol, Frankenstein: The Modern Prometheus, and Dracula: The Journal of Jonathan Harker. His career at the company began as a performer in its early days as the Orlando-UCF Shakespeare Festival.

“The City of Orlando is proud to join in the recognition of Jim’s 30 years of leadership,” wrote Mayor Buddy Dyer in the official proclamation. “We thank him for his countless contributions to our community and express our collective gratitude for his passion and commitment which have helped to shape a more vibrant and welcoming community for all.”

Executive Director Cheryl Collins added, “It is a pleasure working alongside Jim. His artistic leadership, collaborative spirit, and dedication to Orlando Shakes and the greater arts community have left an incredible mark. This celebration is a great honor.”

A longtime advocate for the arts, Jim is a member of Actors’ Equity Association and the National New Play Network, championing both professional artistry and the development of new theatrical works. As a faculty member in the University of Central Florida’s Theatre Department, he has mentored more than 2,340 students across 28 graduating classes, including over 100 MFA candidates.

“There are so many people to thank for the growth and success of Orlando Shakes—our audience, donors, staff, and volunteers,” said Helsinger. “I’m so proud to be a part of it all, and I am deeply moved by this honor and recognition.”

As he continues to shape the artistic vision at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Helsinger remains a passionate force behind bold new works and timeless classics alike. Orlando Shakes and the City of Orlando proudly celebrate this milestone and the enduring impact of Jim Helsinger’s remarkable tenure.

