Inner Circle, Bad Boys Of Reggae, to Perform In Orlando

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band will be coming to Orlando to perform this Sunday, August 27 at Boxi Park (6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd). They are headlining the Reggae Day event which runs from Noon to 10 pm. Inner Circle will perform on stage at 8pm to 9:30 pm.

Inner Circle is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys. Another hit Sweat (A La La La La Long) is now certified Gold by the RIAA in the United States over 30 years after its release. Sweat (A La La La La Long) has sold over 500,000 units in the United States and United Kingdom since its release by SoundBwoy Entertainment/DubShot Records.

Brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle over 50 years ago. The band is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry. "We are thankful to our fans for their continued support. We look forward to performing in Orlando at Reggae Day and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music," said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

The Bad Boys of Reggae are enjoying their performances in the United States and tour stops at international destinations around the world. Some of their new releases include the official Remix to their hit song Riches Wii A Pree. Featured on the remix with Inner Circle are 90's reggae star Snow and DanceHall star Teejay. The original Riches Wii A Pree was released with Inner Circle and Teejay. Additional new releases include Rebel Love with Inner Circle and UB 40, Beat Down Babylon featuring Inner Circle, Freddie McGregor and Mykal Rose. Inner Circle is currently working on a new album to be released in 2024.

Advance tickets are $20; Tickets at the door are $25. For more information please visit www.badboysofreggae.com.