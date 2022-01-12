Hope For More Foundation Presents The Annual ANTI-GALA At Fields BMW Winter Park

Hope for More Foundation has announced the return of their signature "Anti-Gala" event on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 7pm at the state-of-the-art Fields BMW Winter Park.

This laid-back spin on a traditional gala event joins together Central Florida's social and business leaders to provide the same opportunity to make a charitable impact on the community as a formal gala, but without the dress code.

The event will include a silent auction and entertainment for attendees. Proceeds raised from the casual style gala will benefit Pace Center for Girls, Orange County. In addition, funds raised will endow Hope for More Foundation's newly launched year-long grant initiative to help homeless youth.

"Is it possible to raise awareness and funds for the community without wearing heels, an evening gown or a suit? Is it also possible to do so while tailgating with a red solo cup in hand? Absolutely!" says Jessica Kendrick, President of Hope for More Foundation. "We are very excited to bring a little HOPE into the community with the return of our fun, high-class tailgate party, and we are so happy for the opportunity to partner with businesses in raising funds this year for deserving causes like PACE Center for Girls and homeless youth."

Sarah Geltz, Treasurer of Hope for More Foundation continues, "Let's stop spending thousands on the dress, tux, hair and makeup and put that money directly towards giving those in need of hope. With the help of generous sponsors like RHL Construction, we are able to increase the impact of this event year over year."

Now entering its 4th year, the Hope for More Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by the Kendrick Law Group. Their mission is to identify and fund outstanding nonprofits in the community to further their efforts in outreach, advocacy and fundraising. Hope for More Foundation supports organizations with focus on those that improve health and quality of life of sick, ailing or disabled children, improve access to education and resources for advocates and survivors of domestic violence, benefit and support veterans and their families and stabilize, support and provide opportunities for underprivileged children.

This year's Anti-Gala proceeds benefit Pace Center for Girls, Orange County, who help provide girls with an opportunity for a better future, and Hope for More Foundation's grant initiative, which provides direct support to homeless youth without delays to ensure they get in a safe space, a warm meal and back to feeling hope.

Join the "Anti-Gala" on Saturday, February 5 from 7pm-11pm outside Fields BMW Winter Park located at 963 Wymore Road, Winter Park, FL 32789. Tickets start at $150 per guest, which includes complimentary drinks. Group tickets and sponsorships available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.OrlandoAntiGala.com.