Harry Connick Jr, Bill Maher, Broadway Master Classes, And More Announced at Phillips Center

Harry Connick Jr, Bill Maher, Broadway Master Classes, Spring Classes, Mean Girls AND our local PechaKucha come to Philips Center this year! See the full lineup below!

Mean Girls

Show Dates: February 25 - March 1, 2020

Show Times Vary

Venue: Walt Disney Theater

Tickets: Start at $54.50. Group tickets available.

Presented by: Dr. Phillips Center and FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical show from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, "Mean Girls delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: get your tickets now!"

HARRY CONNICK, JR.

True Love: An Intimate Performance

Show Date: Monday, March 16, 2020

Show Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: Walt Disney Theater

Tickets: Start at $59.50

Presented by: Dr. Phillips Center in association with AEG Presents

While Harry Connick, Jr. is the virtual definition of a multi-talented star, with notable triumphs as a television personality and an actor, the foundation of his art remains his music. After 30 million albums sold worldwide and a music, film, television and Broadway career spanning three decades, Harry Connick, Jr. returns with a sensational new record, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter. Join Harry for an intimate performance of songs from True Love as well as classics from his remarkable career.

Every pair of tickets for this show includes a CD copy of Harry Connick Jr's new album, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter. Ticket buyers will receive an email with more details about this offer approximately 7 days after purchase. US/Canadian residents only. Offer not valid on resale tickets.

PechaKucha Night Orlando v28

Show Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020

Show Time: 6 & 9 p.m.

Venue: Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

Tickets: Start at $23

Description: PechaKucha Night was devised in Tokyo, as a chance for creative people to meet, network, and share their work. Taking its name from the Japanese term for "chitchat," PechaKucha rests on a simple idea: 20 images x 20 seconds. It's a format that makes the presentations concise and keeps things moving at a rapid pace. Speakers present on any subject, from the personal to the public. Writer and coach Eddie Selover brought PechaKucha Night to Orlando in 2010, and this non-profit community event has grown to become the city's most popular public speaking forum. It's an opportunity to listen, learn, engage, and "unwrap the brilliance of Orlando"!

Speakers are as follows:

Ron Ben-Zeev - Founder/President, World Housing Solution Inc.

Daniel Britt - Pegasus Professor, University of Central Florida

Jeffrey George - Advisor, BARR Financial Services

John & Angelique Luna - Podcasters, Sex Positive Me

Daniel Malechuk - CEO Kalera

Nikki Namdar - Founder, Orlando Vegans

Shawn Seipler - CEO/Founder, Clean the World

Julie Wilder - Co-Owner, Spiral Circle

David Yarde - Brand Strategy Advisor, Sevenality

BILL MAHER

Show Date: Saturday, April 25, 2020

Show Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: Walt Disney Theater

Tickets: Start at $45

Presented by: Dr. Phillips Center in association with AEG Presents

For more than twenty years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on "Politically Incorrect" (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002), and for the last fourteen years on HBO's "Real Time," Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, "VICE." In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher's uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, "Religulous," directed by Larry Charles ("Borat"). The documentary has gone on to become the 8th Highest Grossing Documentary ever.

In addition to his television program - which has featured such visitors as President Barack Obama, Vice President Joseph Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kerry Washington, Michael Steele, Howard Dean, Michael Moore, Eva Longoria, Drew Barrymore, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Gen. Wesley Clark, Susan Sarandon, Kevin Costner, Gary Hart and Pat Buchanan.- Maher has written five bestsellers: "True Story," "Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect's Greatest Hits," "When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden," "New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer," and most recently, "The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass."

Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least fifty dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters all across the country. Four of his ten stand-up specials for HBO - 2014's "Bill Maher: Live from DC," 2007's "The Decider," 2005's "I'm Swiss," as well as the hilarious, "Bill Maher ... But I'm Not Wrong," - have been nominated for Emmy awards.

ADVENTHEALTH SCHOOL OF THE ARTS OPPORTUNITIES

BROADWAY MASTER CLASSES

Disney's Aladdin

Masterclass: Musical Theater

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Time: 4:30 - 6 p.m.

Age: 8 - 13

Skill Level: Beginner - Advanced

Cost: $45

Where: Dr. Phillips Center AdventHealth School of the Arts

Register: Visit drphillipscenter.org/masterclasses or call 407.455.5551.

Step into the shoes of the performers of the Broadway touring production of Aladdin, and learn some of the music and choreography from Disney's Aladdin! Participants will explore and develop their skills in the three elements of musical theater: singing, acting, and dancing. Come learn what it takes to be a true triple threat in a Broadway show. The workshop will conclude with a Q&A with two Aladdin cast members who will be leading the workshop.

Masterclass: Costume Design

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2020

Time: 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Age: 13 - 9

Skill Level: Beginner - Advanced

Cost: $20

Where: Dr. Phillips Center AdventHealth School of the Arts

Register: Visit drphillipscenter.org/masterclasses or call 407.455.5551.

SPRING PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Date: 8-week session starts March 2, 2020

Where: Dr. Phillips Center AdventHealth School of the Arts

Register: Visit drphillipscenter.org/classes or call 407.455.5551.

New 8-week session on sale now includes exciting classes for all ages and skill levels at the AdventHealth School of the Arts. Try a Tap Vocal Performance or Comedy class. Learn the piano, classical guitar or explore the music of Wicked. Step out with creative movement, Broadway jazz dance or take an acting class focused on building your confidence and stage presence. It's all here for you!

Tickets may be purchased online at drphillipscenter.org, by calling 844.513.2014 or by visiting the Bill and Mary Darden Box Office in person at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at 445 S. Magnolia Avenue between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to handling fees. Prices, shows, artists, dates and times are subject to change at any time without notice. Groups of 10 or more contact groups@drphillipscenter.org. or 407.455.5550.

To register for classes visit drphillipscenter.org/classes or call 407.455.5551.





