HEARTBREAK HOUSE Opens August 9 At Mad Cow Theatre

George Bernard Shaw's classic Heartbreak House will soon hit the stage at Mad Cow Theatre.



Performances begin on Friday, August 9 and run through Sunday, September 1. Tickets are available at madcowtheatre.com or by calling patron services at Mad Cow Theatre at 407-297-8788 ext. 1.



Heartbreak House is a rousing comic masterpiece of wit and romance, clashing philosophies and battering hearts that will run in the Harriett Theatre at Mad Cow.



The nation is on the brink of massive change in 1914, but is Britain up to the challenges that lie ahead? In the English countryside on the estate of Captain Shotover, an extraordinary assemblage of guests gathers to reunite and reacquaint. Affairs begin, engagements end, and hearts and minds become irreparably ensnared in a young woman's dilemma-whether to marry for love or for money. George Bernard Shaw-the unequivocal master of wit and social thought, bitingly chronicles the demise of the leisure class in his favorite play Heartbreak House.



"Shaw's sharp wit and intellectual pyrotechnics light up our intimate stage with a keen comic rebuke to a world on the brink of war" says Mitzi Maxwell, executive director. "The play's uncanny connection to current politics will thoroughly entertain you as these marvelous characters challenge social conventions, sexual mores, and political folly. Come immerse yourself in this wonderful play that paved the way to Downton Abbey."

The cast is as follows, Duncan Bahr* (Born Yesterday) in the role of Hector Hushabye, Kelly Morris Rowan* (Orlando Cabaret Festival) is Ariadne Utterword, Shami McCormick* (Rapture, Blister, Burn, Pygmalion) is Nurse Guinness, Steven Lane* (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Little Foxes, The Drowsy Chaperone) is Mazzini Dunn, and Tommy Keesling (The Little Foxes, A View From A Bridge, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Art) in the role of Alfred "Boss" Mangan. In their Mad Cow debut is Richard Bey as Captain Shotover*, Jaci Pula in the role of Ellie Dunn, and Russell Trahan as the Burglar.

The creative team is led by Director Tony Simotes** (Top Girls, Hand to God, The Royal Family), Stage Manager, Matt Horohoe* (Once, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Assistant Stage Manager Georgia Rost (Outside Mullingar). Eric Craft (Top Girls, View from the Bridge, The Little Foxes) is the Lighting and Set Designer, Costume Design is by Dwayne Broadnax (Once, Top Girls, Gloria, Bad Jews) and Sound Designer is Gabriella Petro (Outside Mullingar, The Royal Family, Buyer & Cellar).





