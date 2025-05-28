GOOSEBUMPS, A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS And More Set for Orlando Family Stage 2025-2026 Professional Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Orlando Family Stage has unveiled its preliminary 2025–26 season lineup, marking the beginning of a two-year celebration of the theatre’s centennial. Originally founded in 1925 as Orlando Little Players, the company has become Florida’s only professional theatre dedicated to young audiences.

The upcoming season, which features seven productions (including five musicals), will focus on themes of friendship, bravery, and literacy—bringing beloved children’s books to life on stage.

“Our 2025–26 professional season highlights community, friendship, and literacy throughout with shows based on books,” said Artistic Director Jeffrey M. Revels. “We create this special place within our greater Orlando and Central Florida community which allows us to be better together and learn from one another.”

The season opens with a bilingual production of Go, Dog. Go! • ¡Ve Perro, Ve! running from September 6 to October 5, 2025. Adapted from the classic P.D. Eastman book, this lively musical introduces audiences to a world of playful pups in both English and Spanish. The season continues with the return of Pip-Squeak: An Anti-Bullying Magic Show on October 18, featuring magician Tony Brent, and Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium, running October 4 to November 2.

In 2026, the stage will feature Tiara’s Hat Parade, based on the book by Kelly Starling Lyons, and Lilly and the Pirates, a new musical adventure about courage, imagination, and literacy. The season concludes with Disney’s Finding Nemo (TYA Version), featuring new music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

In addition to the mainstage offerings, Orlando Family Stage will continue its Youth Academy programming with after-school classes and a fully produced summer production for middle and high school students. The Theatre for the Very Young program will offer Baby & Me sessions, Toddler Story Strolls, and new stage works aimed at early childhood development. Titles and dates for these programs will be announced later this year.

The theatre will also launch the inaugural Florida Children's Book Festival from February 20–22, 2026. In partnership with Writer’s Block Bookstore, the event will include author meet-and-greets, live performances, storytime sessions, and interactive panels designed to promote literacy and storytelling. Productions of Tiara’s Hat Parade and Lilly and the Pirates will anchor the weekend’s programming.

Founded in partnership with the University of Central Florida, Orlando Family Stage is home to UCF’s MFA in Theatre for Young Audiences program and operates from a three-theatre complex in Loch Haven Park. As the theatre begins its centennial celebration, more special programming and commemorative events are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Tickets for the 2025–26 season go on sale in summer 2025. For more information, visit orlandofamilystage.com or contact the box office at (407) 896-7365.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds