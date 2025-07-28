GO DOG GO! • ¡VE, PERRO, VE! To Make Florida Premiere at Orlando Family Stage This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orlando Family Stage will present the Florida premiere of Go, Dog. Go! • ¡Ve, Perro, Ve!, a high-energy, bilingual musical based on the classic picture book by P.D. Eastman. Performances will run September 6 through October 5, 2025, with tickets starting at $20 for children and now on sale at OrlandoFamilyStage.com.

A favorite for over 60 years, Go, Dog. Go! is reimagined in this vibrant stage adaptation that blends English and Spanish to celebrate early literacy and community connection. With dialogue and lyrics in both languages, the show offers a joyful introduction to theatre for young audiences, including first-time readers and bilingual families.

“This production builds confidence with language through music and movement,” said Zac Alfson, Sr. Director of Marketing. “Theatre helps kids explore and express themselves in meaningful ways—and this show meets them exactly where they are.”

Originally developed by Chicago Children's Theatre, Go, Dog. Go! • ¡Ve, Perro, Ve! was praised for its creativity and accessibility, described by the Chicago Reader as “an hour of pure bilingual fun.” At Orlando Family Stage, the production complements the organization’s commitment to dual-language arts experiences in local classrooms and communities.

Featuring playful costumes, colorful sets, silly hats, and a dog party like no other, the musical encourages children of all backgrounds to celebrate friendship, language, and the love of reading.

For group sales and more information, visit OrlandoFamilyStage.com.