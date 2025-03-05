GIGOLO: THE NEW COLE PORTER REVUE Hits The Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Winter Park Playhouse continues its exciting 2024- 2025 Series of Professional Musicals with its next Mainstage production of Gigolo: A New Cole Porter Revue playing March 14 - April 12, 2025.

Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Created by Paul Gilger, with music arrangements and orchestrations by Ned Wilkinson, Gigolo: The New Cole Porter Revue tells the story of a handsome playboy and his relationships with four beautiful women. Inspired by the real life story of Porfirio Rubirosa, this musical revue puts a new twist on Cole Porter's classic music to tell the compelling story of a jet-setting international playboy. Gigolo features a score of popular songs including "It's De-Lovely," "You're The Top," "Let's Do It," "Night And Day"and many more!

A favorite of the theatre's first Florida Festival of New Musicals, the Playhouse produced the World Premiere of Gigolo in 2018, and delighted audiences. The professional cast includes Zach Nadolski* reprising his role as the Gigolo, along with a troupe of professional talent - Patrece Bloomfield, Laura Hodos*, Hannah Laird* and Lizzie Wild.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan* will direct and choreograph, Christopher Leavy will music direct the production and The Playhouse band will accompany, with Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

Ticket prices are $47 evenings, $45 senior evenings, $42 matinees, $23 preview performances, $20 students (15-25 years), active military and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. Call for special group rates for 10 or more people.

To purchase tickets or for more information call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org

*Member Actors' Equity Association

