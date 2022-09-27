GHOUL'S NIGHT OUT To Benefit Milagro Center During Do Good Delray

For the second consecutive year, the Milagro Center is partnering with local marketing and advertising agency, Rose Marcom, to host a special community event for Do Good Delray. This year's event takes on a spooky spin with Halloween-themed "Ghoul's Night Out".

On Friday, October 21 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at the Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Milagro Junior Teen Center for witches' brew and light vampire bites for a good cause. Walk through the haunted house (if you dare...) created entirely by Milagro's Junior Teen students.

All proceeds of the event will go toward purchasing much-needed laptops for Milagro Center's Junior Teen Leadership program.

"We are so excited to participate in Do Good Delray for the second year in a row," says President and CEO, Barbara Stark. "After the major success of last year's "Wine and Design", we're really letting our creative juices flow and encouraging our artistic students to create a Halloween experience to remember."

Milagro Center is seeking sponsors to cover the costs of the event so that ticket proceeds can go directly toward the charity's initiatives of serving economically challenged youth. Here's your opportunity to receive some great exposure while supporting Milagro Center's mission of ensuring the social and academic success of underserved children and teens through Cultural Arts, Living Values, Academic Support and Mentoring. Sponsorship levels range from $100 - $500 with tiered benefits. To purchase your sponsorship or learn more, contact Barbara Stark at bstark@milagrocenter.org or 561-279-2970 x101.

To purchase your tickets to "Ghoul's Night Out", visit http://www.milagrocenter.org/ghoul/.

.