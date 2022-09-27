Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GHOUL'S NIGHT OUT To Benefit Milagro Center During Do Good Delray

All proceeds of the event will go toward purchasing much-needed laptops for Milagro Center's Junior Teen Leadership program.  

Register for Orlando News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  

For the second consecutive year, the Milagro Center is partnering with local marketing and advertising agency, Rose Marcom, to host a special community event for Do Good Delray. This year's event takes on a spooky spin with Halloween-themed "Ghoul's Night Out".

On Friday, October 21 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at the Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Milagro Junior Teen Center for witches' brew and light vampire bites for a good cause. Walk through the haunted house (if you dare...) created entirely by Milagro's Junior Teen students.

All proceeds of the event will go toward purchasing much-needed laptops for Milagro Center's Junior Teen Leadership program.

"We are so excited to participate in Do Good Delray for the second year in a row," says President and CEO, Barbara Stark. "After the major success of last year's "Wine and Design", we're really letting our creative juices flow and encouraging our artistic students to create a Halloween experience to remember."

Milagro Center is seeking sponsors to cover the costs of the event so that ticket proceeds can go directly toward the charity's initiatives of serving economically challenged youth. Here's your opportunity to receive some great exposure while supporting Milagro Center's mission of ensuring the social and academic success of underserved children and teens through Cultural Arts, Living Values, Academic Support and Mentoring. Sponsorship levels range from $100 - $500 with tiered benefits. To purchase your sponsorship or learn more, contact Barbara Stark at bstark@milagrocenter.org or 561-279-2970 x101.

To purchase your tickets to "Ghoul's Night Out", visit http://www.milagrocenter.org/ghoul/.

.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Naples Performing Arts Center Announces New Theatre For Young Audiences Touring Show THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBENaples Performing Arts Center Announces New Theatre For Young Audiences Touring Show THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
September 26, 2022

Naples Performing Arts Center officially announces its first even (TYA) Theatre for Young Audiences Touring production of C.S. Lewis' Iconic classic; The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe. 
The King Center Announces Three Additional Shows!The King Center Announces Three Additional Shows!
September 26, 2022

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced three additional shows coming to the Space Coast!
Dr. Phillips Center Creates Partnership With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and AdventHealthDr. Phillips Center Creates Partnership With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and AdventHealth
September 26, 2022

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts partnered with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and AdventHealth to bring STROKESTRA,  a rehabilitation program utilizing creative music-making as part of a formal clinical recovery program, to Orlando.
CFCArts Names Terrance Hunter As Chief Executive OfficerCFCArts Names Terrance Hunter As Chief Executive Officer
September 20, 2022

The board of directors of Central Florida Community Arts announced today that Terrance Hunter has been named CEO of CFCArts. 
Opera Orlando to Present ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 At Steinmetz HallOpera Orlando to Present ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 At Steinmetz Hall
September 20, 2022

Bringing a message of camaraderie, hope, and peace this holiday season, Opera Orlando remounts its acclaimed 2019 production of All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914.