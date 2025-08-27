Free Blues and Southern Soul Cabaret Comes to Winter Park Library

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of their Sounds of the World Series of events, The Winter Park Playhouse has teamed up with Barbara Chandler Productions to present -Blues and Southern Soul - Thursday October 2 at 7:00 pm. This event will feature professional vocalist Tonya Phillips Staples with Robert Bradley accompanying on piano. The evening will be free of charge and held at the Winter Park Public Library in their Edyth Bush Theatre at 1052 W Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789. Doors open for seating at 6:00 p.m. with the performance beginning promptly at 7:00 p.m.

A departure from the traditional monthly Spotlight Cabaret Series at The Playhouse, the Sounds of the World Series is part of the theatre's community outreach and celebrates different cultures, heritages and music styles. By teaming up with Barbara Chandler Productions, this series shines a spotlight on the diverse and unique talent in the Central Florida community.

Sounds of the World is sponsored in part by Orange County Government through the Arts and Cultural Affairs program, the Winter Park Community Redevelopment Agency, Division of Arts & Culture and United Arts of Central Florida. The Winter Park Library is donating their Edyth Bush Theatre to help make the performances accessible to all.

Tonya Phillips Staples daughter of the late Reverend John P. Phillips and Doris Phillips, is a native of Winter Park, Florida. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Music Education from Stetson University and along with English, sings in Italian, French, Spanish, and German. Accolades include first place excellence awards for both AKA Academy and the Orlando Opera Guild competitions. Tonya is also a former Miss Black Orlando.

As a musical theatre performer and featured vocalist who is well versed in jazz, R&B, soul, gospel and many other genres, Tonya has toured nationally and internationally. Her credits include The Color Purple, Once on the Island, and the national tour of Beehive: The 60's Musical and the original cast of 8-Track: The Sounds of the '70s where she also served as choreographer.

Tonya is currently the director and choreographer for Joyful! A Celebration of the Season at Disney's EPCOT. She is a featured vocalist for Universal Studios and Walt Disney World and Disney Springs among others. She is an actress, arranger, songwriter, vocal instructor, voice over artist, praise & worship leader and motivational speaker. In Blues and Southern Soul, Tonya pays tribute to these unique types of music and their origins.

"We are thrilled to have Tonya treat the audience to an evening full of music and dance that will touch the soul and teach the origins of blues and southern soul music masterfully!" confirms Barbara Chandler.