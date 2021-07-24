Faith Boles Will Sing Audra McDonald at Winter Park Playhouse Cabaret Next Month

The Winter Park Playhouse will present a hot new cabaret this summer as part of its popular Spotlight Cabaret Series - Love, Audra - featuring professional actress and vocalist Faith Boles. This brand new, one-hour solo cabaret will be performed live at The Winter Park Playhouse on August 18 and 19, 2021. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Join the multi-talented Ms. Boles as she sings her vocal love letter to Ms. Audra McDonald, highlighting the songs and the career of the Emmy, two-time Grammy and record breaking six-time Tony Award winner! Patrons will be treated to an evening of Broadway, opera and concert favorites including "Summertime," "It Might As Well Be Spring," "Beauty and The Beast," "God Bless the Child" and many more.

Faith Boles is a veteran stage performer who began her career earning a BFA from Shenandoah Conservatory. Her numerous stage credits include sold-out production runs of Ain't Misbehavin' and Beehive: The 60's Musical at The Winter Park Playhouse, Gary Coleman in Avenue Q, Sarah in Ragtime, MotorMouth Maybelle in Hairspray, Mama Morton in Chicago and the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Faith has traveled around the world as a production cast vocalist for Celebrity Cruise Lines on the Celebrity Equinox. She has also been seen in a wide variety of live productions at Walt Disney World including The Hoop Dee Doo Musical Revue, Finding Nemo: The Musical and the Frozen Sing Along.

"Faith is a dynamic performer with a powerful voice and commanding stage presence. We are thrilled to bring her back to our cabaret stage!" says Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General admission tickets for live performances are $20 plus a one drink minimum. The cabaret will take place in the theatre on the mainstage and patrons will be required to wear masks during the performance. Assigned seating is limited and performances sell out quickly, so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. show. Call The Winter Park Playhouse box office 407-645-0145 or visit the Playhouse website www.winterparkplayhouse.org for more information and to reserve tickets.