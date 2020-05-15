FROM HERE, a New Musical Centered on the Tragic Pulse Night Club Shooting to Mark Anniversary With Virtual Presentation

On June 12, Equality Florida, Florida's largest LGBTQ organization, will present a full-length video presentation of FROM HERE, a new musical, as part of the annual #HonorThemWithAction Campaign. This annual call-to-action commemorates the June 12th anniversary of the tragic shooting at Pulse Nightclub in 2016; this year's focus is getting out the vote in November 2020. FROM HERE, a musical centered on the Pulse tragedy, will be presented on fromhere.com and eqfl.org/fromhere starting at 9:00 PM EDT on June 12, 2020 and will be available through June 28, 2020. Filmed during the World Premiere performances at Central Florida Community Arts earlier this year, this event features a high-quality live recording of the full-length musical, fully-staged in front of an audience. The presentation will be free-of-charge, and patrons will be encouraged to contribute to the #HonorThemWithAction campaign.

FROM HERE (Book/Music/Lyrics by Donald Rupe; Orchestrations and Arrangements by Jason M. Bailey) centers on Daniel (Blake Aburn), a 30-something gay man, who is on a quest to find love and fulfillment despite a tumultuous relationship with his mother (Sarah-Lee Dobbs). As Daniel hilariously ends one relationship with ex-lover-turned-best-friend Michael (Peter Heid), he meets a new love interest, portrayed by Erick Perafan. Act 1 is essentially a comedy, accentuated with sarcasm, 'shade,' and the kind of humor which pervades the LGBTQ community, but the show takes a turn when we arrive at the night of f June 12, 2016. FROM HERE provides a glimpse into the lives of gay people living in Orlando in the aftermath of the Pulse shooting and follows Daniel on his path toward hope and resilience.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FROM HERE ended its successful Orlando run early at Central Florida Community Arts where it World Premiered. Unfortunately, the original fundraiser anniversary concert, which was being planned in New York City, was also postponed. However, there are hopeful discussions to bring the show to New York City when things return to normal.

The show's creator, Donald Rupe, who also wrote the award-winning, critically-acclaimed musical Flying Lessons, featured in last year's New York Musical Festival, has this to say: "Daniel's story is, in many ways, Orlando's story, and it's an important reminder of one of our city's most difficult moments. I'll never forget how the world came together to show their support of our community here, and it felt like we belonged to a larger family. For many of us, in June 2016, it felt like the whole world was 'from here.' This show, I think, is a hopeful message of resilience----and I think the world needs that message now more than ever."

Photo credit: Ashleigh Ann Gardner





