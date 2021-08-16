ELEGIES Is On Stage This Week at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol

The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol will present Elegies: A Song Cycle from August 19th through August 28th 2021.

The production will be staged at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center (1051 Main Street, The Villages, FL). Written by Tony Award-winning composer William Finn, this 5-person show is inspired by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

Elegies is a heartfelt collection of songs about the deaths of various people Finn has known, including some of his closest friends and family members. This work is a commentary on the rewards and woes of being part of a family, a group of friends, and a society in good times and bad. Although the show is all about death and dying, it's no sad trip down memory lane. Never morbid, Elegies is touching, funny, and ultimately buoyant; floating on the spirits of those who inhabit its songs.

The cast of Elegies includes Whitney Morse, Angie Rose, Craig Smith, Mark Kirschenbaum, Robert Justin Dresner, Alyson Johnson (U/S), and Alec Speers (U/S).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Resident Director Nathaniel Niemi, Music Director Gary Powell, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Scenic Designer Kenneth Constant, Costume Coordinator Stephanie Horn, Lighting Director/Designer David Krupla, Master Electrician/Light Board Operator Lindsey Young, Sound/AV Designer Nick Erickson, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, Assistant Production Manager Leslie Munson, Technical Director Clayton Becker, Master Carpenter Alison Scharvella, Company Manager Ryan Loeckel, Literary Manager Rachel Whittington, Rehearsal Stage Manager/Properties Grace Zottig, Performance Stage Manager/Properties Stephanie Horn, Audio Engineer/Board Operator/Scenic Carpenter Luke Bezio, House Manager Heather Ard, Assistant House Managers Sierra Baggins and Doug Montgomery, as well as Spot Light Operators/Scenic Carpenters Tony Fairchild and Chad Pavlovich and Scenic Carpenter David Bost.

Learn more at www.TheSharonStudio.com or call (352) 751-7799.