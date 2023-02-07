Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dr. Phillips Center Presents INTO THE WOODS In Walt Disney Theater For Its Only Florida Engagement

On sale February 17, the critically acclaimed and much beloved Broadway production stars Montego Glover, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and Gavin Creel.

Feb. 07, 2023  
Dr. Phillips Center Presents INTO THE WOODS In Walt Disney Theater For Its Only Florida Engagement

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts today announced the hugely acclaimed and much beloved Grammy-winning Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning triumph, Into the Woods, will go on sale for single tickets Friday, February 17 at DrPhillipsCenter.org.

The direct from Broadway production will play a series of select engagements across the U.S. in 2023, including seven performances in Walt Disney Theater. Starring Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf reprising their Broadway roles, the strictly limited engagement will run from June 6 to June 11 presented by Dr. Phillips Center.

As one of only 10 cities in the entire country selected to present this direct from Broadway production, the downtown Orlando arts center is excited to welcome Into the Woods and its incredible company to Walt Disney Theater, bringing four Broadway stars to Central Florida.

Into the Woods, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The company will include Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Diane Phelan as Cinderella, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Jason Forbach as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator, Josh Breckenridge as Cinderella's Father, Felicia Curry as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel with Erica Durham, Ellie Fishman, Marya Grandy, Paul Kreppel, Eddie Lopez, Ximone Rose, and Sam Simahk as understudies.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in more than 20 years.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in downtown Orlando supported by the City of Orlando, Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the State of Florida and generous donors and sponsors. The 698,312-square-foot venue includes the grand 2,711-seat Walt Disney Theater, the community-theater style 296-seat Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, the new adaptable 1,464-1,770-seat Steinmetz Hall and, opening in 2023, the dynamic cabaret-style music room Judson's. In addition, the venue has various versatile event spaces like the DeVos Family Room, the Rooftop Terrace and the 3-acre outdoor Seneff Arts Plaza. In addition, the arts center's AdventHealth School of Arts offers classes, camps and pre-professional productions. For more information, visit drphillipscenter.org.




Review: NUNSENSE A-MEN! at The Winter Park Playhouse Photo
Review: NUNSENSE A-MEN! at The Winter Park Playhouse
Experiencing something familiar through a new lens can be particularly thrilling. Whether that be a story brought to the stage from a beloved book or film, an untold side of a familiar tale or a modern take on a classic – experiencing something old in a new and different way is exciting. That was my experience seeing The Winter Park Playhouse’s latest production, NUNSENSE A-MEN! – a mounting of the classic Dan Goggin musical comedy with a twist – all the Nuns that in“habit” the stage are played by men (thus the “A-Men!” in the title.) And as with so many productions of this audience favorite before it, The Winter Park Playhouse’s production of NUNSENSE A-MEN! delivers many laughs and a downright good time.
Spend Valentines Day At Dr. Phillips Center With Special Deals And More Photo
Spend Valentine's Day At Dr. Phillips Center With Special Deals And More
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating Valentine's Day offering savings on select shows for gifting your loved one a memorable experience at the arts center.
KING CENTER announces Space Coast Ballet - Celebration Of Dance and Classic Albums Live Se Photo
KING CENTER announces Space Coast Ballet - Celebration Of Dance and Classic Albums Live Season Ticket Packages
Space Coast Ballet will bring Celebration of Dance to the King Center for the Performing Arts, featuring Russian Ballet Orlando and the Best of Brevard on Sunday, April 30th at 7 PM. This is a unique opportunity where attendees will be able to see a professional company and talent from the community perform together on the same stage!
Dr. Phillips Center Opens Registration For Arts Summer Camps Photo
Dr. Phillips Center Opens Registration For Arts Summer Camps
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announces summer camps are on sale now. Week-long camps in June and July at the arts center's AdventHealth School of the Arts are available for students of varying ages and skill levels in a range of performing arts featuring musical theater and comedy.

More Hot Stories For You


Dr. Phillips Center Presents INTO THE WOODS In Walt Disney Theater For Its Only Florida EngagementDr. Phillips Center Presents INTO THE WOODS In Walt Disney Theater For Its Only Florida Engagement
February 7, 2023

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts today announced the hugely acclaimed and much beloved Grammy-winning Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning triumph, Into the Woods, will go on sale for single tickets Friday, February 17.
Carbonell Awards Extends Deadline To Apply For Three Jack Zink ScholarshipsCarbonell Awards Extends Deadline To Apply For Three Jack Zink Scholarships
February 6, 2023

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, has reminded college-bound high school students that the nonprofit organization is now accepting applications for its 2023 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships. The deadline to apply has been extended to Monday, February 13, 2023. Since 1978, the Carbonell Awards has given out more than $120,000 in scholarships to winning applicants.
Spend Valentine's Day At Dr. Phillips Center With Special Deals And MoreSpend Valentine's Day At Dr. Phillips Center With Special Deals And More
February 2, 2023

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating Valentine's Day offering savings on select shows for gifting your loved one a memorable experience at the arts center.
KING CENTER announces Space Coast Ballet - Celebration Of Dance and Classic Albums Live Season Ticket PackagesKING CENTER announces Space Coast Ballet - Celebration Of Dance and Classic Albums Live Season Ticket Packages
February 2, 2023

Space Coast Ballet will bring Celebration of Dance to the King Center for the Performing Arts, featuring Russian Ballet Orlando and the Best of Brevard on Sunday, April 30th at 7 PM. This is a unique opportunity where attendees will be able to see a professional company and talent from the community perform together on the same stage!
Dr. Phillips Center Opens Registration For Arts Summer CampsDr. Phillips Center Opens Registration For Arts Summer Camps
January 31, 2023

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announces summer camps are on sale now. Week-long camps in June and July at the arts center's AdventHealth School of the Arts are available for students of varying ages and skill levels in a range of performing arts featuring musical theater and comedy.
share