Dr. Phillips Center Ends Mask Mandate

Select indoor shows and events may require guests to wear masks, including the 2021/2022 FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando season.

Mar. 7, 2022  

Effective Monday, March 7, face masks and coverings will no longer be required for guests attending shows and events at the Dr. Phillips Center regardless of vaccination status.

Select indoor shows and events may require guests to wear masks, including the 2021/2022 FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando season. All Broadway shows will still require masks for guests 2 years of age and older, both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Guests are encouraged to reference our Know Before You Go Guide or visit drphillipscenter.org for more details before attending a show, as we continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed.



