Downtown Arts District to Unveil Final VACANT TO VIBRANT Window Installations

Downtown Arts District will unveil the final storefront art installations as part of “Vacant to Vibrant” at this month's “3rd Thursday” on March 20, 2025 at CityArts. Vacant to Vibrant is an ongoing project where storefront spaces are transformed into art installations by local artists adding visual interest in Downtown Orlando (DTO). This concept is a program by the Downtown Arts District in partnership with the Orlando Downtown Development Board and United Arts of Central Florida as part of DTOLIVE!. The final installations are “Reality OS” by 302 Interactive and “Buff Chicken” by University of Central Florida students Raquel Hernandez, Sophia Boutros, Alexa Berg, Maya Glenn and Sebastian Keller and “Reality OS” by 302 Interactive.

Visitors of DTO can view the final and all current installations within two blocks of CityArts at:

133 S. Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 (302 Interactive/UCF)

150 S. Pine St, Orlando, FL 32801/50 E. Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801 (David Griffith)

139 E. Pine St, Orlando, FL 32801 (Amanda Seckington)

Since the program's inception in May 2024, other featured local artists included: Peterson Guerrier with Red Tape Orlando and Color Me Places, Phat Ash Cookies and Catalina Villegas. Each selected artist's window installation is presented for a 60-day exhibition at the storefront or until the space is rented.

“We are delighted to debut the final installations from our exciting Vacant to Vibrant program at this month's 3rd Thursday,” says Executive Director Barbara Hartley. “Art is thriving in Central Florida, and both our ongoing programs Vacant to Vibrant and 3rd Thursday further our mission to continue to grow the arts and make it accessible to all, which we are very proud to continuously deliver on each year.”

In addition to experiencing the storefront window installations, Guests of 3rd Thursday can check out seven new exhibitions at CityArts and meet the artists. Plus, at part of DTOlive!, Magnolia Avenue and Heritage Square in front of the Orange County Regional History Center are activated with additional entertainment including art vendors, artists painting live, live music on the outdoor stage and more.

Experience Downtown Arts District “Vacant to Vibrant” at “3rd Thursday” on March 20, 2025 from 4:30pm-9pm in and around CityArts located at 39 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. For more information, visit www.downtownartsdistrict.com.

