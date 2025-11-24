Downtown Arts District to Present The Return Of New Year's Eve Party MIDNIGHT ON MAGNOLIA

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Downtown Arts District will present return of the hit New Year's Eve celebration, “Midnight on Magnolia,” on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at CityArts in Orlando from 9pm to 1am. Presented by Valley Bank, this fun and fresh event—selling out in in its inaugural year—offers an elevated, artistic atmosphere, perfect for young professionals and the young at heart looking for a unique way to ring in the New Year in Orlando.

With the Magnolia flower as its centerpiece, Midnight on Magnolia offers a refreshing alternative to the typical New Year's Eve bar and club scene in Downtown Orlando. The glittering event showcases the vibrant culture and history of the Downtown Arts District. Attendees aged 21 and up will enjoy a welcoming, cosmopolitan environment—stylish yet comfortable, without being overly formal.

The evening's festivities will include live art experiences and entertainment, DJ John Willoughby and co-DJs performing in the first - and second-floor main galleries, live music by the Blacklist Babes in the gated, open-air FORDify the Arts Courtyard, party favors, confetti cannons, stilt walkers, a champagne toast at midnight, cocktails, gourmet lite bites by Johnny's Fillin' Station, and more. General Admission and VIP tickets — featuring open bar — are now available at MidnightOnMagnolia.EventBrite.com. A special 35% offer will be available from Black Friday through Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday, valid for both GA and VIP tickets.

“After selling out our inaugural event last year, we're thrilled to bring back our New Year's Eve celebration, which we anticipate will sell out again,” says Daniel F. Betancourt, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Whether you're a local in The City Beautiful or visiting from out of town, this is the New Year's Eve celebration not to be missed. It's a one-of-a-kind experience that the Downtown Arts District is proud to bring to our community.”

Experience the inaugural “Midnight on Magnolia” New Year's Eve event, hosted by the Downtown Arts District, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at CityArts Orlando located at 39 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. To purchase tickets, visit: MidnightOnMagnolia.Eventbrite.com. For more information about Downtown Arts District, visit: DowntownArtsDistrict.com.