Dirtybird CampINN In Orlando Announces 2022 Lineup

Grab your bags and pack your swimsuit - the Dirtybird squad is going all INN next year as they migrate to the East Coast from February 25-27. Dirtybird CampINN's 2021 debut saw a dedicated community develop around the new experience and Dirtybird moves into year two with even more wild surprises and huge sets from dance music's finest.

This year's edition will feature Dirtybird artists and friends of the label with Claude VonStroke being joined by disco lords Chromeo (DJ Set), drum n bass legend Dillinja, and iconic hip-hop producer DJ Premier. Additional highlights include a b2b set from Chicago residents DJ Heather and Colette, UK favorite Eats Everything, cutting-edge bass act Eprom, experimental North London outfit Ivy Lab, and queen of the electronic underground Maya Jane Coles. The multi-style lineup will be rounded out by French house artist Shiba San, pioneering UK producer Skream, groove-heavy duo Walker & Royce, and over 40 more artists to be announced in Phase 2 soon.

Guests can look forward to soaking in the sun and enjoying the pool party vibes at the Birdbath Stage, feeling the heat and getting down at Lava Lab, switching it up at the Flip Side indoor stage, or cooling down from the dance floor and enjoying some theatrical entertainment at the vaudeville themed Claude's Cove. If all that isn't enough, follow the fan-favorite mobile renegade DJ booth around the resort for some all-night mischief. The Great Bingo Revival will also be taking part in the festivities, bringing their own old-school vibe to the party.

Upon arriving, attendees will join one of three teams (Flamingo Fam, Gator Gang, or Scuba Squad) with competition brewing all weekend long. This will include pool games and much more for those looking to get active while enjoying the music. Additional information about the specific games and activities taking place at Dirtybird CampINN will be announced soon.

Dirtybird CampINN takes over its new home of Wyndham Orlando Resort in 2022, which means even more resort amenities to combine with an all-out party atmosphere for one unforgettable weekend. Staying at Dirtybird CampINN means the party rolls from your room balcony to the dance floor and over to the dining area in one swoop. Although you'll have everything you need at your fingertips, guests do have the flexibility to leave and come back as needed.

Tickets, packages, and more information is available here. This includes a variety of different resort packages to choose from, which includes options for groups of different sizes and room types. Guests can also purchase a Weekend Pass if staying offsite or a VIP Upgrade which includes backstage access to a private pool and bar with loads of additional upgradeable activities.