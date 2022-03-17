Creative City Project Announce Heide Evans as New Executive Director

Makers of Central Florida's spectacular, innovative, immersive arts experiences, Creative City Project, announce Heide Evans as Executive Director starting April 4, 2022.

Founding Executive Director Cole NeSmith will assume the role of Artistic Director for Creative City Project. As the incoming Executive Director of Creative City Project, Heide will focus on strategy, fundraising and development for Creative City Project.

Heide brings more than 15 years of advocacy and community development to the position, with a concentration in fundraising, organizational strategy, marketing and public relations. She spent the last three years on the founding team of Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland, Florida as Director of Development, where she worked on a capital campaign raising over $20 million dollars for the Park's 168-acre construction phase. Prior to Bonnet Springs Park, Heide served as Executive Director for Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras in Orlando, Florida for eight years, where she transformed an organization with a nearly 65-year-old history into an international force for youth music education.

"I've watched Creative City Project grow over the last decade, and I am honored to accept the role as Executive Director and work alongside the amazing team that has built a beautiful foundation of meaningful arts experiences and community impact under the leadership of Cole," says Evans.

"Starting and leading this organization has been such a gift," says NeSmith. "It's exciting to see Creative City Project continue to grow. Adding a talented leader like Heide to our team will allow us to accelerate our growth and ensure long-term stability. This change will also allow me to be more focused on the artistic direction of the organization. I'm so proud of the unique programming we have created here in Orlando, and I can't wait to focus more of my time and attention to ensuring our team brings to life more one-of-a-kind artistic experiences for the residents of and visitors to Orlando."

NeSmith continues, "I've loved working on special projects with Heide while she was leading the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras. When we began discussing expanding our team, we knew we needed someone who is innovative, open and talented. Heide has demonstrated those attributes in her past work and is going to be a fantastic fit for our unique organization. I can't wait to see how she takes Creative City Project to new heights."

Board Member Eric Jacobsen says, "Our board is so excited about this new structure for Creative City Project and to welcome Heide to the team! We all unanimously felt that this would be such a good fit for the organization as we strategically look forward to building and engaging audiences. Heide's enthusiasm and work ethic will ensure that the future of Creative City Project is full of incredible music, creativity and community engagement."

For more information on Creative City Project and upcoming events, visit www.CreativeCityProject.com.