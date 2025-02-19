Costa-Jackson Sisters Will Star in CARMEN at Florida Grand Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Grand Opera has announced that internationally renowned mezzo-soprano Ginger Costa-Jackson and her soprano sisters Marina Costa-Jackson and Miriam Costa-Jackson will perform together for the first time in this capacity on the FGO stage in a dynamic production of Carmen.

Directed by Maria Todaro, FGO’s General Director and CEO, this production will feature Ginger Costa-Jackson in her signature role as Carmen, with her sisters Marina and Miriam alternating in the role of Micaëla. This marks a historic collaboration for the Costa-Jackson sisters, whose individual careers have graced the most prestigious opera houses around the world, including The Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Opéra National de Paris, and Royal Opera House Covent Garden.

An accomplished stage director as well as a celebrated opera leade, Maria Todaro brings a powerful new vision to Bizet’s timeless masterpiece. Deeply influenced by her personal connection to Carmen—her mother made history as the youngest performer of the role at just 21 at La Monnaie in Brussels—Todaro’s staging explores themes of power, rebellion, and the fight for freedom.

Todaro reimagines Carmen as both a personal and collective battle for freedom. Carmen and her female companions are not just fighting for their own emancipation—they are warriors in a larger struggle to reclaim their country’s soul. Through the lens of the Spanish Civil War, Todaro’s vision draws powerful parallels between Carmen’s defiance and the resilience of women. “When Carmen talks about her freedom, it’s not just about her body,” said Todaro. “Without changing a word of the text and being very respectful to the score, we are deepening the motivations of the characters by presenting them in this context.”

The production transforms its characters into fearless revolutionaries, embodying an unbreakable spirit of resistance and an unyielding quest for autonomy. “Carmen remains as electrifying and relevant today as ever—vibrant, deeply human, and in harmony with Miami’s diverse spirit and history,” Todaro added. “It is a powerful, tightly woven opera that transcends time because it speaks to our most primal desires—freedom, passion, and defiance.”

With the Costa-Jackson sisters bringing their vocal brilliance and magnetic stage presence, and Maria Todaro infusing the production with a bold and timely vision, Florida Grand Opera’s Carmen is set to be an electrifying, history-making event that should not be missed. This FGO production marks the first time that the Costa-Jackson Sisters—Ginger, Marina, and Miriam—will sing together in a full-scale opera production of this magnitude. While they have captivated audiences worldwide in individual roles and as a trio in concert settings, Carmen at FGO will be the first opportunity to witness their vocal artistry and dramatic synergy on stage in an operatic masterpiece.

Ginger Costa-Jackson – Mezzo-Soprano: One of the most exciting and versatile mezzo-sopranos of her generation, Ginger Costa-Jackson has performed leading roles in the world’s most prestigious opera houses, including The Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, La Monnaie, and the Gran Teatre del Liceu. This season, she makes her debut at Royal Opera House Covent Garden as Cherubino in Le Nozze di Figaro and reprises her signature role of Carmen for Staatsoper Hamburg and Shenzhen Opera in China.

Marina Costa-Jackson – Soprano: Italian-American soprano Marina Costa-Jackson has thrilled audiences with her performances throughout the US, Europe, and Asia. Her 2024-25 season includes her Royal Opera House Covent Garden debut as Giulietta in Les Contes d’Hoffmann, her Italian debut as Tosca with Teatro Petruzzelli in Bari, and a role debut as Carmen with Nashville Opera.

Miriam Costa-Jackson – Soprano: The youngest of the Costa-Jackson Sisters, Miriam has performed leading roles with Seattle Opera, Phoenicia Festival of The Voice, and internationally as part of Three Singing Sisters, a concert tour that took her across Europe alongside the late Dmitri Hvorostovsky. She has earned recognition as a Metropolitan Opera National Council finalist and has appeared in Die Zauberflöte, La Rondine, and Luisa Fernanda.

