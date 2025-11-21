Community Foundation of Broward Honors Six New $1 Million+ Endowments at 2025 Community Builders Celebration

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Community Foundation of Broward hosted an evening “under the sea” to honor its 2025 Community Builders, philanthropists who partner with the Community Foundation to create endowed charitable funds of $1 million or more, that shape a brighter future for Broward.

Dev Motwani, Gary Wendt, Alice and Mike Jackson, Robert Taylor and Robin Taylor Fleming, June Wise, and the Little Owl Fund (created anonymously) are now among the 66 Community Builders who have partnered with the Community Foundation to transform and invigorate the community they love with endowed giving that ensures their impact never ends. The 66 total Community Builders, whose collective gifts exceed $155 million, represent nearly half of the Community Foundation’s assets, which fuel the Foundation’s grantmaking to local nonprofits.

These dedicated individuals, families and community organizations support innovation and tackle Broward’s big challenges with grants – in their name or anonymously – from their endowed funds. By working with the Foundation for their philanthropy, Community Builders amplify their impact today and create a legacy of community support that never ends. Through the Community Foundation’s careful stewardship, the principal of their endowment is invested and grows over time, providing a continuous and permanent source of support that uplifts the community by championing charitable causes important to the Community Builders.

During the 2025 Community Builder celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at Pier Sixty-Six’s Aviva Ballroom and Lawn, South Florida’s top community leaders, philanthropists, and influencers were among the guests who joined the Community Foundation of Broward for an enchanting evening to recognize those who uplift, connect, and inspire – driving real change in Broward. Guests gathered for an evening featuring coastal-inspired décor and live entertainment. Attendees were welcomed with a steel drum band and enjoyed a special performance by Troy Anderson's Wonderful World Band. That included the song, “Lead with Love,” which was written by the Community Foundation of Broward’s Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kirk Englehardt.

“It is an honor to celebrate the visionary philanthropists who choose to make waves that never stop,” said Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. “By working with the Foundation, our Community Builders amplify their impact today while creating a legacy that never ends. It’s not just smart giving; it’s giving that leads with love.”