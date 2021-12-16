Chris Botti, ABBA The Concert, Fortune Feimster, D.T.O Jazz Fest, Melissa Etheridge and More Added to Dr. Phillips Center 2022 Season

A diverse array of musicians and entertainers are set to perform in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Walt Disney Theater and Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center in 2022 including ABBA The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, Grammy Award-winners Chris Botti and Melissa Etheridge, popular comedian and television star Fortune Feimster and introducing the first annual D.T.O Jazz Fest.

In addition, the Dr. Phillips Center has announced that NBA superstar and Season 30 Mirrorball Champion Iman Shumpert has joined season 29 Mirrorball Champion Kaitlyn Bristowe and season 30 fan-favorites Amanda Kloots and Jimmie Allen for the 30th season celebration of "Dancing With The Stars - Dare to Be Different" in Steinmetz Hall.

Tickets for the following shows are currently on-sale and available for purchase at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org.

Dancing With The Stars: Live 2022 - Saturday, February 19, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

Fortune Feimster - Sunday, April 24, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater

Tickets for the following shows will go on sale Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET.

Chris Botti - Saturday, March 19, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

ABBA The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA - Friday, March 25, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater

Downtown Orlando Jazz Fest - Saturday, April 30, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

Melissa Etheridge - Sunday, May 1, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

Steinmetz Hall, one of the world's most acoustically remarkable spaces, will debut in mid-January 2022 with an incredible lineup of performances and community events with regional, national and International Artists. The one-of-a-kind, multiform theater can transform in shape, seating and sound to accommodate a variety of art forms and events, making it a destination of choice for the world's most revered and relevant artists. To learn more about the opening events visit www.DrPhillipsCenter.org/GrandCelebration.