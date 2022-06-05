Celebration Theatre Co. Announces The Cast of Lippa's THE WILD PARTY

Celebration Theatre Co. has announced the cast of Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY, playing at The Abbey in downtown Orlando July 21 to 28.

Leading the cast will be Katy Williams as Queenie, Christopher Fahmie as Burrs, Keenan J. Harris as Black, and Kristina Jimenez as Kate. Also featured are Jennica McCleary as Madelaine True, Shaquille Marcano-Quiles as Eddie, Solmarie Cruz Martinez as Mae, Josh Solomon as Oscar d'Armano, Pery Salyer as Phil d'Armano, Sean Murphy as Sam, Caitlin Van Driessche as Jackie, Monica Nicole Cox as Max, Natalie Hightower as Dolores, and Gabriela Grimmett as Nadine. The ensemble is comprised of Maddie Burnham, Samuel Burnham, Michael Duncan, Rhéa Hughes, Cara Langston, Jandrea Novak, Meghan Ottomano, and Kyle Sullivan.

CTCo's production of THE WILD PARTY is produced and directed by Russell Stephens, with choreography by Sarah Ruth Joyner, music direction by Heather Langs, costume design by Hannah Sage, and lighting design by Bradley Cronenwett.

Written by Andrew Lippa, THE WILD PARTY sees vaudeville performers Queenie and Burrs throw the party to end all parties in an attempt to reignite the spark of their soured relationship. Based on Joseph Moncure March's poem of the same name, Lippa's adaptation of THE WILD PARTY debuted off-Broadway less than two months before Michael John LaChiusa's adaptation of the same story opened on the main stem.

Tickets for THE WILD PARTY are on sale now and can be purchased at linktr.ee/celebrationtheatrecompany. General admission tickets are $15, standard reserved tickets are $20, and VIP table seats including a drink ticket are $30.

Founded in 2017, Celebration Theatre Co. (CTCo) is a non-profit community theatre committed to presenting contemporary musical theatre works and fresh takes on classics from the musical theatre canon. The company presents a full season of live entertainment each year at The Abbey and at the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre. At present, CTCo is the only community theatre group in the City of Orlando to present a full season of live theatre each year; CTCo's sixth season will continue in September with WEST SIDE STORY. For more information about the company, visit celebrationtheatreco.com.

Celebration Theatre Co. is funded in part by United Arts of Central Florida, home of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com; the City of Orlando; and Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs. THE WILD PARTY is sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture; the Florida Council of Arts and Culture; the State of Florida; and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support for THE WILD PARTY is provided by Disruptive Enterprises.