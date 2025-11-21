Carol Stein To Present CAROL’S CAROLS: A MUSICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION At Winter Park Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pianist, vocalist, and composer Carol Stein will present her new holiday cabaret CAROL’S CAROLS: A MUSICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION on December 10 and 11, 2025, as part of the Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series. The cabarets are currently being performed in The Mandell Theater at Orlando Shakes, located at 812 East Rollins Street in Orlando, FL.

The program will feature holiday music, storytelling, and sing-alongs, with selections ranging from traditional works to original compositions performed in Stein’s signature style. Stein began classical piano studies at age four, earned a master’s degree from the University of Florida, and spent years performing internationally at venues including Montreux Palace in Switzerland, Century Court in Tokyo, The Oasis Lounge in Hong Kong, and Carnegie Hall.

Stein performed at Walt Disney World for more than 32 years, including an extended tenure at the Rose & Crown Pub in EPCOT. She has appeared as a soloist with the Space Coast Pops Orchestra under Maestro Richard Hayman, performing her own compositions and arrangements, and has performed with the Jacksonville Symphony in works by Marvin Hamlisch. Known for improvisation and spontaneous arranging, Stein frequently transforms familiar melodies into new stylistic variations during live performance.

Her recording work includes several albums: The Piano Bar, Carol Stein Live, The Piano Lady, and The Jazz Lady, the latter featuring her long-running ensemble Stein and Friends. Her Carol Stein & Friends Jazz Band has performed together for three decades.

Executive Director Heather Alexander noted Stein’s longstanding presence at the Playhouse, stating, “It is always a special treat to see Carol perform! She is a phenomenal entertainer and a one-of-a-kind performer!”

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are $23 for reserved seating. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. performances. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Winter Park Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or visiting winterparkplayhouse.org.

A filmed version of the cabaret will be available virtually from Friday, December 26 through Monday, December 29, 2025. A private streaming link will be sent at 5:00 p.m. on December 26. Virtual tickets are $23 and may be purchased online or by phone.