Broward Center is Now Accepting Applications For Teen Ambassadors Program

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is accepting applications from high school students interested in arts, journalism and marketing to join the 2023/2024 Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program. High school students attending public, private or home school in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties are invited to apply to become a Teen Ambassador.

As Broward Center Teen Ambassadors, high school students will have a unique opportunity to earn community service hours and learn about careers in the arts. Access to behind-the-scenes experiences and select educational opportunities, invitations to attend unforgettable performances in every artistic discipline free of charge and participation in master classes, backstage tours and monthly meetings are among the many experiences that come to life for Teen Ambassadors. Up to 24 students are selected annually for the program, which kicks off in October and concludes in May.

Teen Ambassadors are responsible for sharing their experiences at the Broward Center and affiliated venues with the community by posting to the Teen Ambassador website and their personal social media channels. Through their written and video reviews, these students offer a teen perspective of live performances as they gain exposure to a variety of performance styles and genres. They also actively participate in monthly meetings with their peers and have the opportunity to meet with theater industry professionals, gaining unique insights into the business of the arts.

Students must be at the high school level as of August 2023, hold an unweighted B average, have access to a computer and at least one social media account and attend one meeting and one performance at the Broward Center per month to be eligible. Application requirements for high school students include submitting a copy of their 2022/2023 report card and a letter of recommendation from someone other than a parent or legal guardian (e.g., a teacher). A parent or legal guardian must sign the application for any student under the age of 18.

All applications must be completed by Monday, August 28 at 5 p.m. and submitted by email. Mailed or in-person applications will not be accepted. Applications submitted by a parent or guardian on behalf of the applicant will not be considered. All applicants will be notified by September 25. The first meeting, which is mandatory, is on Tuesday, October 10 at 6 p.m. at the Broward Center

For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org/teenambassador, call 954.414.6904 or email teenambassador@browardcenter.org.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org

