Brevard Music Group to Stage Intimate Smooth Jazz Concert Series

Regalitos Foundation presents Brevard Music Group Production of Intimate Smooth Jazz Concert Series featuring Contemporary Jazz Saxophonist Patrick Lamb, Composer / Keyboardist Greg Manning, and Saxophonist Jeff Ryan. The performance is set for Saturday, June 4th, 2022 at 7:30pm at The King Center Studio Theatre in Melbourne, FL.

Since scoring his first touring gig out of college with Grammy winning singer Diane Schuur, multi-talented saxophonist and vocalist Patrick Lamb has impacted literally hundreds of thousands of lives while enjoying a whirlwind dual career as an artist and sideman. While spending years on the road (both in the U.S. and internationally) with pop and contemporary jazz greats Bobby Caldwell, Gino Vannelli and Jeff Lorber Fusion, he has also become a successful solo recording artist, with five albums and three Top 5 hits on the Billboard chart.



Greg Manning is a Berklee College of Music alum and an amalgam of cultures. Born in Nigeria and raised in Switzerland, Greg moved to Los Angeles in 2002 and has had an incredible career as a composer, producer and keyboardist.



International, Billboard Recording Artist and Composer, Saxophonist Jeff Ryan was born and raised in Walnut Creek, CA, and also spent time growing up in Asheville, NC. In his early years he played in Jazz ensembles but always felt a deep connection to the contemporary jazz greats such as; Richard Elliot, Gerald Albright, Dave Koz and Grover Washington. Today Jeff ranks as one of contemporary jazz's top emerging artists.



For more information about Patrick Lamb, visit www.patricklamb.com.

For more information visit gregmanningmusic.com.

For more information visit jeffryansax.com.

Tickets are on sale now at www.KingCenter.com or by calling (321-242-2219).