Birmingham Royal Ballet Comes To Orlando

Birmingham Royal Ballet has announced it will perform at the Steinmetz Hall in Orlando in 2023. The Steinmetz Hall, which opened in 2022 at the Dr. Phillips Center was recently ranked by Architectural Digest as one of the top eleven most beautiful theatres in the world.

On Tuesday 3 October 2023, BRB will perform An Evening of Music and Dance in Orlando - this special one night only performance is accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Birmingham Royal Ballet's Principal Conductor, Paul Murphy.

An Evening of Music and Dance will include pieces hand-picked by BRB's Director, Carlos Acosta, in a performance that includes both the classical and the contemporary. Highlights include excerpts from Swan Lake, Le Corsaire, Carlos Acosta's Don Quixote and Interlinked - commissioned in 2022 as part of the festival surrounding Birmingham hosting the Commonwealth Games.

Following Orlando, the Company will then travel to New York to perform Interlinked by young Brazilian choreographer, Juliano Nunes. The performances will take place on Thursday 5 & Friday 6 October at New York City Center as part of the 10 day Fall for Dance Festival. Now in its 20th year, Fall for Dance showcases an international array of dance artists and companies in a programme that aims to build new dance audiences with tickets priced at just $20.

Birmingham Royal Ballet's Director, Carlos Acosta said: “It is a privilege for me to announce that Birmingham Royal Ballet will be visiting Orlando as part of our American dates this Autumn, continuing to build upon the international reputation of this renowned Company.

“In Orlando, we will collaborate with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in an evening that will demonstrate the full breadth of BRB's repertoire - from classic pas de deux to contemporary work.”

For more information on the American tour visit Click Here. Birmingham Royal Ballet's sold-out production of Black Sabbath - The Ballet begins performances at Birmingham Hippodrome from Saturday 23 to Saturday 30 September before touring to Theatre Royal Plymouth and London's Sadler's Wells.